Deadpool & Wolverine: Chris Evans says ‘playing Johnny again was a dream come true’

Actor Chris Evans shared that returning as Johnny Storm in Marvel’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is an experience that he will never forget, as per The Hollywood Reporter. A file photo of Chris Evans

The actor took to his Instagram Story to express his appreciation for the film’s cast and director for allowing him to reprise the superhero character after a 17-year hiatus.

“Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!” Evans wrote. “They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart.”

The ‘Ghosted’ star also uploaded a picture of himself standing beside three men on the ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ set.

While Evans is best recognised for his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before his exit from 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’, some fans forget he previously portrayed another superhero for many years. He played Johnny Storm in the films ‘Fantastic Four’ (2005) and ‘Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer’ (2007).

When Evans appeared in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ with Reynolds and Jackman’s characters, many were likely expecting him to play a multiverse version of Captain America. However, it is shortly discovered that he is a version of Johnny Storm, and he continues to soar into the sky as the Human Torch, surprising even Deadpool.