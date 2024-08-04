 Inside Out 2 beats The Avengers to enter top 10 grossers; see other films on the list | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Inside Out 2 beats The Avengers to enter top 10 grossers; see other films on the list

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Aug 04, 2024 06:08 AM IST

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 has become the only film released in 2024 (so far) to make it to the list of top 10 highest-grossing films.

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has inched out the 2012 film The Avengers to make it to the list of top 10 highest-grossing films in the world. The film, which is close to making $1.524 billion globally, has landed #10 on the spot, taking over from The Avengers, which made $1.521 billion. (Also Read: Inside Out 2 movie review: Pixar sequel gets even nerdier, more imaginative, and appropriately emotional)

Inside Out 2 inched out The Avengers to make it to the list of top 10 highest-grossing films.

Highest-grossing top 10 films

According to Box Office Mojo, James Cameron’s Avatar holds the top spot despite being released in 2009, making $2,923,706,026 in lifetime gross at the box office. While Inside Out 2 might have inched out The Avengers, the 2019 MCU film Avengers: Endgame holds the #2 spot, making $2,799,439,100.

James’ 2022 film Avatar: The Way of Water is at #3 with $2,320,250,281 lifetime gross, and his 1997 film Titanic is at #4 with $2,264,750,694. 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens, 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2015’s Jurassic World and 2019’s The Lion King take up 5-9. Inside Out 2 has made $1,525,262,246 so far.

Inside Out 2 breaks records

Inside Out 2 is expected to surpass the $1 billion mark soon and is now the highest-grossing film of 2024 globally. The film was released in theatres on June 14 and received praise for its representation of girlhood. If its successful box office run continues, it is expected to climb the charts further. It has to cross The Lion King’s $1,656,943,394 mark to take the 9th position. Inside Out 2 is also the only film to cross the $1 billion mark this year.

About Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 is a sequel to the 2015 hit film Inside Out. The sequel continues to look inside Riley’s mind, with Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust introduced to new emotions like Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui.

