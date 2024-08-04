Granny says ‘Hi, Ryan’ to Hugh Jackman as she confuses him with Deadpool actor. Watch how Wolverine star reacts

Deadpool & Wolverine made a smashing debut, and since its release, it has been a topic of discussion among the fans of the MCU world. From recording themselves watching the film to recreating dialogues to sharing tidbits about the lead actors, social media is buzzing with various posts. One of them captures a sweet mistake by an elderly woman. This video shows how she approaches Hugh Jackman to ask him on a date after confusing him with Ryan Reynolds. The hilarious and adorable exchange of the granny with the Deadpool & Wolverine actors will surely leave you chuckling. The image shows the granny with Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. (Instagram/@rosssmith)

Content creator Ross Smith shared the video on social media showing his grandmother, who goes by Gangster Granny. Granny went to ask Ryan Reynolds on a date and asked Hugh Jackman instead. Sorry, @blakelively, you have some competition now (you can’t make this stuff up),” Ross wrote as he posted the video.

The video opens with Gangster Granny excitedly saying “Hi, Ryan'' while walking towards Hugh Jackman. Her grandson quickly stops her and says, "No, that’s Hugh”. At this point, the Wolverine star, in his signature poised manner, says, “No, I am not Ryan, but I know Ryan. Do you want me to give him a message?” Instead of Gangster Granny, Ross replies, “Yeah, she wanted to invite him on a date, but she went to the wrong guy.” Hugh responds, “Oh, that’s alright.”

However, the video doesn't end here. It also captures the moment when the granny finally approaches the right actor, Ryan Reynolds, and asks him on a date.

Check out how the Deadpool actor reacts to this granny’s question:

With over 11.5 million views, the video has gone viral and collected many comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“Granny making Ryan forget he is married,” joked an Instagram user. The Canadian actor is married to American actor Blake Lively. Another posted, “Hugh was all too happy to help Granny get to Ryan.”

A third expressed, “Ryan is married with four children. Granny needs to ask Hugh Jackman. And he's single.” A fourth shared, “Grandma, how could you not ask Hugh Jackman out on a date?”

A few people accused Ryan Reynolds of being rude towards the elderly woman. However, others quickly came to his support, like this person who wrote, “Ryan wasn't being rude or wasn't bothered. He was being rushed by security. Dude is the star at the premiere. If he could have stayed, he would've 100%.”

About Deadpool & Wolverine:

The 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this movie is a blend of action and comedy. With Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, the film revolves around the latter teaming up with the former to save his universe from the fictional organisation Time Variance Authority.