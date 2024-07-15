Kerala influencer, mistaken for Captain Anshuman Singh's wife Smriti Singh, faces vicious trolling

Reshma Sebastian, a popular fashion influencer from Kerala, took to Instagram on Sunday to clarify that she is not Smriti Singh, the wife of Captain Anshuman Singh. Earlier this month, Singh had received the Kirti Chakra that was awarded to her husband posthumously. Reshma Sebastian (L) clarified that she is not Smriti Singh (R)

Sebastian, who has been mistaken for Smriti Singh by a section of the internet, faced vicious trolling over her posts on fashion.

"This is not Smriti Singh's (widow of Indian Army soldier Capt Anshuman Singh) page/ig account. Read the profile details and bio first. Please refrain from spreading false information and hate comments," Sebastian said in her Instagram post.

Sebastian also shared a screenshot of a man's Facebook post with her photo in which he is trolling the wife of the Army officer.

Kerala influencer warns of legal action against trolls

"This is absurd! Using my identity to spread false information about Smriti Singh. We are going ahead with legal actions," she said, urging her followers to share with her any more such posts where her photos are being used.

Reshma Sebastian lives in Germany with her husband and daughter, and is currently visiting Kerala.

Captain Anshuman Singh was posthumously conferred the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, by President Droupadi Murmu on July 5 during an investiture ceremony. He died while rescuing people from a . major fire in July last year. The Kirti Chakra medal was received by Smriti Singh and the soldier's mother, Manju Singh.

Captain Anshuman Singh's parents allege Smriti Singh left with Kirti Chakra

Days later, Captain Anshuman Singh's parents alleged that their daughter-in-law has left with their son's medal.

"My son's award that she (daughter-in-law Smriti Singh) took... it belongs to her but the pain is that since she has gone far, the award has also gone far. But if she lived with us, there was no issue at all," Manju Singh said.

After accepting the medal, Smriti Singh shared memories of her husband earlier this year. The Ministry of Defence posted the video.

"He was very much capable. He would tell me, 'I would die with a brass on my chest. I would not die an ordinary death like no one would know," recalled Smriti.