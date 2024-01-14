Elderly woman aces Bobby Deol’s Jamal Kudu dance, grooves with tea-filled cup on head

An elderly woman has joined the viral Jamal Kudu trend. A video shared on Instagram shows her acing Bobby Deol’s dance steps while balancing a cup of tea on her head. It is her smiling face and energetic moves that make the video all the more entertaining to watch. The image shows a woman dancing to Jamal Kudu while balancing tea-filled cup on her head. (Instagram/@sidbobadi21)

Content creator and Instagram user Siddhesh Bobadi shared the video. The clip opens to show an elderly woman making tea in the kitchen. Once she finishes and pours it into a cup, she puts it on top of her head. As the clip progresses, she is seen dancing and going towards another family member sitting on a chair. The clip also shows them dancing together to the song.

Take a look at this interesting dance video:

The video was shared last month. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 12.6 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“If we live with this attitude, the purpose of life is achieved,” praised an Instagram user. “Spot on. She rocks,” added another. “This is the best video on Jamal Kudu,” joined a third. “Wow. Simply beautiful,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

An individual expressed scepticism about the cup being filled and wrote, “Phle real tha bad mein cup change. Matlab khali hai [It was there at first, but later the cup was empty].” To which, Bobadi replied, “Shayad aapale reel dhyan se nahi dekhi cup bharela hai or is main se steam bhi aarahi hai dekho vapis [Probably you didn’t watch the video carefully. The cup is filled and steam is also coming out of it. Watch again].”