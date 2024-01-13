Man’s Jamal Kudu cover using traditional Assamese Instruments is a treat for music lovers

The song Jamal Kudu went viral after being used in the film Animal and has since taken over social media. Musicians are sharing their renditions of this famous track which is set to Bobby Deol's entry as Abrar Haque in the film. While most people are seen singing the song or creating a mashup version of it, artist Apratim Dutta did something different. He created a musical cover of the song using various classical Instruments, which he mentioned are from Assam. The artist's rendition of Jamal Kudu with Assamese musical instruments has impressed many. (Instagram/@apratimunplugged, YouTube/@tseries)

“Jamal Kudu - Multi instrumental cover by Apratim Unplugged. This cover includes the Assamese Instruments - ‘Gogona’, ‘Pepa’, ‘dhool’, a homemade shaker, a flute and some electronic elements. Hope everyone loves, enjoys and vibes to this cover,” he wrote as he posted the video.

The video opens to show him wearing headphones and standing in front of a camera in a traditional outfit. Throughout the clip, he uses various instruments to create a heart-winning rendition of the song.

Take a look at this rendition of Jamal Kudu:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the video has accumulated nearly 6.8 lakh views. The video has also gathered close to 78,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this rendition?

“This deserves to go viral,” wrote an Instagram user. “Loved it. What a talented guy,” added another. “I am in love with this version” expressed a third. Many reacted to the video using heart or fire emoticons.

About Jamal Kudu:

The song Jamal Kudu is inspired by a popular Iranian folk number called Jamaal Jamaaloo. The song, first sung by the Shirazi Choir of the Kharazemi Girls High in 1950, was inspired by a poem written by the Iranian poet Bijan Smandar. Music composer Harshvardhan Rameshwar transformed the song to make it a part of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal.