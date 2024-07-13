Henry Cavill, pregnant girlfriend Natalie Viscuso hold hands during walk in London. See pics

Henry Cavill is gearing up to become a dad. He was recently spotted with his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso, who was seen with a baby bump. The couple announced the pregnancy back in April. (Also Read: Is Henry Cavill a Taylor Swift fan? Man of Steel star makes bold declaration) Henry Cavil spotted walking with pregnant girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill, girlfriend spotted

Pictures doing the rounds on social media show Henry and Natalie walking hand in hand on a London street. While he wears a black and white striped shirt tucked inside dark blue denims and looks straight into the camera, Natalie is seen in a black top and white skirt, looking away. Her baby bump can be easily spotted in the pictures.

The internet couldn't refrain from making a Superman joke. An X user commented, “The most seamless transition from Kal-El to Papa Kent.” “That’s everyone’s baby daddy fr,” wrote another. “congrats again to Henry and his wife. have a great day,” read a third comment.

Henry Cavill to become a dad

Last month, on Father's Day, Henry asked fans for tips on parenting. Taking to Instagram, Cavill shared a selfie while sitting in a nursery. He wrote, “Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips?? And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures.#FathersDay.”

The news broke after Henry and his girlfriend were spotted in New York City, with Natalie sporting what appeared to be a baby bump, as per TMZ. Henry confirmed in April that he and Viscuso are expecting a child.

During Access Hollywood at the The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare's New York City premiere, he said "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," People quoted.

Speculation ran rampant until Henry confirmed the pregnancy during the premiere of his latest movie, sparking congratulations and excitement from fans and media alike.

Henry and Natalie announced officially about their relationship in April 2021, posing while playing a game of chess. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in October 2022 at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere. Two months later, they announced their project adapting the Warhammer 40,000 game together.