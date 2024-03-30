 Is Henry Cavill a Taylor Swift fan? Man of Steel star makes bold declaration - Hindustan Times
Is Henry Cavill a Taylor Swift fan? Man of Steel star makes bold declaration

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 30, 2024 12:44 AM IST

Henry Cavill explained that it is not a coincidence that both The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and The Tortured Poets Department are coming out on April 19

Henry Cavill has made his opinions about Taylor Swift clear in a bold declaration. The Man of Steel star admitted his fondness for the Cruel Summer hitmaker in a recent interview, calling her “magnificent.” The 40-year-old actor also explained how his recent movies are tied to the Love Story songstress.

Henry Cavill admits he is a Taylor Swift fan, says 'I was never not a Swiftie'
Henry Cavill admits he is a Taylor Swift fan, says 'I was never not a Swiftie'

Is Henry Cavill a Taylor Swift fan?

In a recent conversation with E! News about his upcoming film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, Cavill confessed, “I was never not a Swiftie.” The British actor made the confession after the interviewer queried about the film's release date being the same as Swift's upcoming eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Cavill explained that it is not a coincidence that the film, in which he stars alongside Reacher star Alan Ritchson, and Swift's album are both coming out on Friday, April 19. But the truth is that film director Guy Ritchie is also a “massive” Swiftie. Cavill's co-star Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who was also present during the interview, said that the release date was “deliberate.”

Alex Pettyfer said in unison with Tiffin, “He [Ritchie] is a massive Swiftie.” Surprised by the revelation, the interview asked if it was true. To this, Cavill said, “Yeah, he was super excited about that date in particular, and he was like, 'You know what? Let's work together, let's work in sync.'”

When the interviewer urged the stars to get “the Swifties onboard” for their upcoming film, Cavill said, “That's the second time I've been tied in with Taylor. Because Argylle.. everyone thought that the book was written by her, and so.. now this.”

Last year, fans speculated that the film, directed by Matthew Vaughn, was written by the Midnights singer under a pseudonym. However, it was not true as Swift had no association with the film. As the interviewer asked whether the rumour had been debunked, Cavill said that Vaughn did it.

