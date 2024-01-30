The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare trailer: Henry Cavill leads Guy Ritchie’s action spy comedy. Watch

The first trailer for Guy Ritchie's new World War II film The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is here! Henry Cavill leads a secret rogue group fighting the Nazis in this action spy comedy inspired by true events about U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s secret WWII combat organization.(Also read: Despicable Me 4: Release date, new cast members, trailer, plot discussion and more) Henry Cavill in a still from The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

About The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare trailer

Henry Cavill leads an ensemble cast that includes Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusanmokun, and Henry Golding that unfolds with the formation of the covert group as they go on a Nazi murder spree. The official synopsis of the film reads: “The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly ‘ungentlemanly’ fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.”

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, which is based on Damien Lewis’ book of the same name, marks the second collaboration with star Henry Cavill and director Guy Ritchie. They had previously worked together for 2015’s The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, many fans left enthusiastic comments. One said, "Guy Ritchie. Excellent cast. Yeah, this is how you get people excited for a film." Another fan said, "Oh my, Henry and Alan in a film together? This is going to be delightful!" A comment also read, "Henry Cavill looks like he's having a blast in this film. That sold me even before I saw Alan Ritchson's name attached." "I always love Guy Ritchie's directing style. Excited for this movie. Having Henry and Alan here is a plus," read another fan comment.

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare is set for a theatrical release on April 19. Before its release, Henry will be seen in Agrylle, which hits screens on February 2, 2024.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place