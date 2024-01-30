Despicable Me 4: Release date, new cast members, trailer, plot discussion and more

A new era of the animated movies franchise is set to begin with the upcoming Despicable Me 4. The Universal and Illumination movie series has stitched the obvious distance between the James Bond spy genre and family-friendly chaotic humor. Thus, having earned a safe spot in the hearts of audience across all ages. Despicable Me 4 hits theatres this July.(Despicable Me 4 trailer / YouTube)

The trailer for the fourth main movie of the series was released on January 29. Since then, the supervillain-turned-anti-villain-agent has again been on the minds of the audience awaiting his arrival. Here's when you can anticipate Gru blasting straight into the cinemas.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Despicable Me 4 release date

As the first Despicable Me movie to be released in seven years, the fourth main instalment has made the fans patiently await the beloved animated characters causing mayhem on the big screen. Following the incidents of Despicable Me 3 (2017), the fourth film of the main franchise will be releasing theatrically on July 3, 2024.

Watch the Despicable Me 4 trailer:

Despicable Me 4 cast and crew

The popular animated franchise has only been able to have a strong hold on the audience for all these years due to the much-loved voice casting choices. The main storyline can never find its way forward without one of the most endearing supervillains of all time - Steve Carell's Gru. Leading with his goofy gruff voice, Carell will be joined by Kristen Wiig as Lucy.

Also read: JJK 249 spoilers: Will Gojo return? Here's what to expect from upcoming chapter

Miranda Cosgrove as Margo and Dana Gaier as Edith will be reprising their voice roles as the aforementioned duo's adopted daughters. Completing the sibling trio, Madison Polan is replacing Nev Scharrel as Agnes. Helming Minions, the yellow henchmen's notorious sound, Pierre Coffin also reprises his responsibilities.

On the contrary, a good number of new characters will be paving the way for a more adventurous ride. Will Ferrell and Sofia Vergara will be coming in as new escaped villains brewing trouble for Gru. Stephen Colbert, Joey King, Chloe Fineman and Madison Polan will be taking on other new roles.

As for the leading crew members, Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage will be co-directing the film, with Mike White as the writer. Illumination co-founder Chris Meledandri will serve as the producer with Brett Hoffman.

Despicable Me 4 plot discussion

While we're all familiar with the trio of adorable daughters adopted by Gru, the new chapter will welcome a new member - Gru Jr - to the family. As opposed to this loving introduction, two escaped vengeful villains, Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, will seek revenge on the former supervillain. The close-knit family will be pushed to go on the run. As Gru struggles to keep his family safe, he will also face the challenge of finding a common ground with the newest member of his family who's bent on pushing his dad into distress mode.