Despicable Me 4 trailer reveals Gru’s son and his new rival

The first trailer for ‘Despicable Me 4’ has been dropped, bringing back the beloved characters of Gru, Lucy, the girls, and the Minions. The Minions are back with a bang in the fourth installment of “Despicable Me”(Universal, Illumination)

The animated comedy, which is set to release on July 3, 2024, is the latest entry in the hugely successful franchise from Universal and Illumination. The series follows the adventures of Gru (voiced by Steve Carrell), a former supervillain who turned into a good guy and found his true family.

The voice cast also includes Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Chris Renaud, Dana Gaier, and Pierre Coffin, who reprise their roles from the previous films.

New casts

The fourth movie introduces some new faces to the mix, voiced by Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Chloe Fineman and Madison Polan. Ferrell plays Maxime Le Mal, a new rival for Gru who wants to take over the world. Vergara is Valentina, Maxime’s glamorous and dangerous girlfriend. The plot also involves a new family member for Gru and Lucy: their baby boy, Gru Jr.

The ‘Despicable Me’ franchise has been a global phenomenon since its debut in 2010. The third film, released in 2017, made over $1 billion at the box office and surpassed the ‘Shrek’ series as the highest-grossing animated film franchise of all time.

Minion mayhems

A big part of the appeal comes from the Minions, the yellow, gibberish-speaking creatures who assist Gru in his schemes. The Minions have become pop culture icons and have starred in their own spinoff movies, ‘Minions’ and ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru.’

The producer of the franchise is Chris Meledandri, the co-founder of Illumination. The directors are Chris Renaud, who helmed the first two films, and Patrick Delage, who makes his feature debut. The writer is Mike White, who has written for films such as ‘School of Rock’ and ‘The Emoji Movie.’

This teaser hints at further escapades for these beloved characters, leaving fans intrigued about whether the Despicable Me franchise can regain its momentum following the events of Despicable Me 3.