6 deserving actors who never won an Emmy award: From Emilia Clarke to Steve Carell

The Emmys are often criticized for repeatedly honouring the same shows and actors, leading to some individuals experiencing the unfortunate pattern of continuous losses. This is particularly disheartening for those lucky enough to secure a nomination in the first place. Emilia Clarke, Steve Carell, and Keri Russell(IMDb)

Every year, the list of stars who have shockingly never won an Emmy award continues to expand. However, we've narrowed it down to the six most glaring Emmy snubs.

Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie at the Golden Globes(AP)

Hugh Laurie is widely celebrated for his exceptional talent, notably his portrayal of Dr Gregory House in the medical drama series House. Despite garnering critical acclaim and numerous nominations for his outstanding performance, Hugh Laurie remarkably never secured an Emmy win for his role in House.

Despite receiving a nomination for Supporting Actor in The Night Manager in 2016 and a Guest Actor nomination for Veep in 2017, the actor still faced oversight, being left without an Emmy win.

Connie Britton

The acclaimed actress, known for delivering compelling performances, has also found herself eluding the grasp of the Emmy Award. She is known for her work in shows like Nashville and Friday Night Lights. Despite receiving nominations for her impactful portrayals,she has never won.

Actress Connie Britton(IMDb)

Jason Alexander

Best known for his iconic role as George Costanza on the television sitcom Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, despite being an integral part of one of the most celebrated sitcoms in television history, surprisingly never secured an Emmy award for his portrayal of George.

Actor Jason Alexander(IMDb)

Emilia Clarke

Despite delivering an acclaimed portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke surprisingly never clinched an Emmy award for her performance.

Emilia Clarke at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year event on Nov. 7, 2023 (AP)

Steve Carell

Despite delivering iconic and acclaimed performances in television, Steve Carell has surprisingly never secured an Emmy award. He gained fans worldwide for his role in the The Office.

Actor Steve Carell(IMDb)

Keri Russell

Despite receiving three nominations, Keri Russell never secured a win for her role as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans. Despite getting another nomination for The Diplomat in 2023, she was once again snubbed.