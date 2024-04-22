Zack Snyder clarifies ‘more people watched Rebel Moon than Barbie’ comment: 'I think there is a theatrical zeitgeist'

Zack Snyder is opening up on his previous statement in which he said more viewers watched his Rebel Moon than Barbie. Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child Of Fire released on Netflix whereas Barbie was the biggest theatrical release event of last year, crossing $1 billion in tickets. In an interview with Gizmodo, Zack said how the actual sort of ‘cultural significance’ of a work is determined by its theatrical performance. (Also read: More people watched Rebel Moon at home than Barbie in cinemas. Zack Snyder explains how) Zack Snyder released his two-part franchise, Rebel Moon, on Netflix

What Zack Snyder said

Upon reflecting on the statement, Zack said, "What I was implying was, well, there are two things. One is I was just going by the numbers that I was given by Netflix. People are like, ‘Oh, well, Snyder’s crazy’ but literally I just am doing [math] with this, not anything else. If now we’re close to 100 million viewers, 100 million views times two is 200 million views... So, people are like, ‘Snyder’s delusional,’ and I am just like ‘I don’t know what to tell you.’”

He further continued, "The cultural significance of Barbie was happening when it was in the theaters. That’s when we all took a bite of the Barbie apple, and happily. And so my only point is that I think there is a theatrical zeitgeist [and] even though maybe more people have eyes on something, the actual sort of cultural significance is dictated still by the theater.”

With Barbie, Greta Gerwig became the first solo female director to make a film that has collected a whopping $1 billion at the global box office. It stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, along with a cast that includes names like America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, Emerald Fennell, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon. It recently won the Oscar for Best Original Song.

More details

Meanwhile Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver failed to meet the expectations of many fans after it debuted on Netflix last week. The second part received mixed reviews upon release, and currently has a rotten score of 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. It stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein and Michiel Huisman among others.

