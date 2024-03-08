 Zack Snyder claims more people watched Rebel Moon at home than Barbie in cinemas | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / More people watched Rebel Moon at home than Barbie in cinemas. Zack Snyder explains how

More people watched Rebel Moon at home than Barbie in cinemas. Zack Snyder explains how

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 08, 2024 12:31 PM IST

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child of Fire had a limited release in cinemas first, followed by a wider one on Netflix last December.

Zack Snyder has an interesting revelation. On the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Zack claimed that more people watched his latest directorial, Rebel Moon: Part 1 - A Child Of Fire on Netflix than they watched Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated $1 billion grosser, Barbie, in cinemas. (Also Read – Zack Snyder interview on going beyond Superman, Justice League: ‘I wanted to create my own world and set my own rules’)

Zack Snyder claims more people watched his Rebel Moon than they watched Barbie
Zack Snyder claims more people watched his Rebel Moon than they watched Barbie

What Zack said

“Rebel Moon, right? Say, right now, it’s almost at 90 million views, right? 80 or 90 million accounts turned it on, give or take. They assume two viewers per screening, right? That’s the kind of math. So you think if that movie was in the theatre as a distribution model, that’s like 160,000,000 people supposedly watching based on that math. 160,000,000 people at $10 a ticket would be…what is that math? I don’t know. 160,000,000 times ten. That’s 1.6 billion. So more people probably saw Rebel Moon than saw Barbie in the theatre, right?,” Zack said.

He supported his argument by saying that a distribution system like Netflix put the sport of formula car racing on the map with its docuseries, Formula 1: Drive to Survive. “Netflix is able to insert something into popular culture that’s so like a deep cut, like a documentary about Formula 1. How else do you get that to the people, right? No way. You release that in a theatre, five people go. Literally five people go. Put it on TV and like 100 million people see it. It’s crazy," he added.

Barbie vs Rebel Moon

Interestingly, Barbie slid in a swift comment on Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's superhero movie released on HBO Max after a movement led by his fans to unveil the “Snyder Cut” of the 2017 movie that released in cinemas. In Barbie, America Ferrera's character snaps out of Ken's (Ryan Gosling) patriarchal brainwashing and says, "It’s like I’ve been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League.” Zack also addressed this joke on the podcast and said “that's 100% cool.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

 

 

 

 

 

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On