More people watched Rebel Moon at home than Barbie in cinemas. Zack Snyder explains how

What Zack said

“Rebel Moon, right? Say, right now, it’s almost at 90 million views, right? 80 or 90 million accounts turned it on, give or take. They assume two viewers per screening, right? That’s the kind of math. So you think if that movie was in the theatre as a distribution model, that’s like 160,000,000 people supposedly watching based on that math. 160,000,000 people at $10 a ticket would be…what is that math? I don’t know. 160,000,000 times ten. That’s 1.6 billion. So more people probably saw Rebel Moon than saw Barbie in the theatre, right?,” Zack said.

He supported his argument by saying that a distribution system like Netflix put the sport of formula car racing on the map with its docuseries, Formula 1: Drive to Survive. “Netflix is able to insert something into popular culture that’s so like a deep cut, like a documentary about Formula 1. How else do you get that to the people, right? No way. You release that in a theatre, five people go. Literally five people go. Put it on TV and like 100 million people see it. It’s crazy," he added.

Barbie vs Rebel Moon

Interestingly, Barbie slid in a swift comment on Zack Snyder's Justice League, the filmmaker's superhero movie released on HBO Max after a movement led by his fans to unveil the “Snyder Cut” of the 2017 movie that released in cinemas. In Barbie, America Ferrera's character snaps out of Ken's (Ryan Gosling) patriarchal brainwashing and says, "It’s like I’ve been in a dream where I was really invested in the Zack Snyder Cut of Justice League.” Zack also addressed this joke on the podcast and said “that's 100% cool.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.