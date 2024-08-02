Ryan Reynolds quips he only ‘argued’ with THIS costar on Deadpool and Wolverine set

Ryan Reynolds has joked that he and his daughter Inez, who cameoed in Deadpool and Wolverine, “argued” on the set. Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds (L) and Australian actor Hugh Jackman speak on stage during �Deadpool and Wolverine� celebration of life fan event during Comic Con International in San Diego, California, July 25, 2024. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)(AFP)

On Thursday, August 1, Reynolds took to social media to poke fun at his 7-year-old daughter, Inez, who made a cameo as Kidpool in his latest film, Deadpool and Wolverine.

Sharing a movie still of himself as the titular anti-hero facing off against his daughter, Reynolds wrote on X (formerly Twiiter), “Only costar I argued with. Most people think Kidpool is the dirtiest. But she’s also pretty good at backtalk and never taking out the trash. #DeadpoolAndWolverine.”

Ryan Reynolds' family takes over the big screen in Deadpool and Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine, which hit theatres on Friday, July 26, was a true family affair for Reynolds. His just-year-old son, Olin, also made a cameo as the aptly named character Baby Pool. Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, made a masked appearance as Lady Deadpool. Lively revealed via Instagram in July that Deadpool comic creator Rob Liefeld created Lady Deadpool after seeing the actress on Gossip Girl in the '00s.

The couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Betty, also had a role in the production, which was humorously acknowledged during the movie’s credits with the line, “Hugh Jackman Wrangler: Betty Reynolds.”

Reynolds has previously spoken about Betty’s fondness for Hugh Jackman, who portrayed Wolverine. During a joint interview with Jackman at the movie’s premiere in July, Reynolds told Extra, “They’re all kind of in love with Uncle Hughy over here, so that worked out pretty well. He got attacked by Betty backstage, who thinks she has claws, so she goes at him. I have to actually give her a little tiny time-out.”

He also told People, “I don't profess that my kids are perfectly behaved. My 4-year-old Betty sort of loves Hugh, like unconditionally. And she expresses that love through unblinking violence. So she attacks him, thinking she has claws and he has a healing factor — which he might.”

Along with Inez, Olin, and Betty, Reynolds and Lively also share a 9-year-old daughter named James. While promoting the third Deadpool movie, Reynolds hinted that he and Lively are open to expanding their family.

“The more the merrier,” he quipped to E! News in July. “As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house. I love it. Let’s have more!”