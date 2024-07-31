Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 5: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman film takes India total to 78 crore

Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection in India

Deadpool & Wolverine, which brings together Marvel's favourite superheroes, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has been slowing down at the Indian box office after an impressive ₹21 crore opening on Friday. Over the weekend, the film did even better business, minting ₹22.65 crore nett on Saturday and ₹22.3 crore nett on Sunday.

However, after a great opening weekend, the film registered a drastic drop on its first Monday, collecting ₹6.75 crore nett in India. On Tuesday, it did similar business, making an estimated ₹6.25 crore, and taking its India total to roughly ₹78.95 crore nett in five days.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

The film brought Hugh Jackman out of his permanent Wolverine retirement, with the actor hanging up the claws after 2017's Logan. Not only does he return as the most popular X-Man, but he dons the iconic comic book-accurate yellow and blue suit for the first time ever in a live-action movie.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds' wise-cracking, motor-mouthed Deadpool is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority, but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction. The film also features Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, Morena Baccarin, and Matthew Macfadyen, among many others.