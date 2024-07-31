 Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 5: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman film takes India total to ₹78 crore | Hollywood - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 5: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman film takes India total to 78 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
Jul 31, 2024 10:57 AM IST

Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 5: The Marvel movie, directed by Shawn Levy, earned roughly ₹6.25 crore in India on Tuesday.

Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 5: The Hollywood film hit theaters on July 26, and has already broken a number of box office records, including biggest global opening since Avatar: The Way of Water. However, in India, the film has slowed down; as per a new report by Sacnilk.com, Deadpool & Wolverine has so far earned an estimated 78.9 crore nett in the country. Also read: Did you spot Tom Holland's brother in Deadpool & Wolverine? Even Ryan Reynolds didn't

Deadpool & Wolverine brings together actors Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.


Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection in India

Deadpool & Wolverine, which brings together Marvel's favourite superheroes, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has been slowing down at the Indian box office after an impressive 21 crore opening on Friday. Over the weekend, the film did even better business, minting 22.65 crore nett on Saturday and 22.3 crore nett on Sunday.

However, after a great opening weekend, the film registered a drastic drop on its first Monday, collecting 6.75 crore nett in India. On Tuesday, it did similar business, making an estimated 6.25 crore, and taking its India total to roughly 78.95 crore nett in five days.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

The film brought Hugh Jackman out of his permanent Wolverine retirement, with the actor hanging up the claws after 2017's Logan. Not only does he return as the most popular X-Man, but he dons the iconic comic book-accurate yellow and blue suit for the first time ever in a live-action movie.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds' wise-cracking, motor-mouthed Deadpool is offered a place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by the Time Variance Authority, but instead recruits a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from extinction. The film also features Emma Corrin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, Morena Baccarin, and Matthew Macfadyen, among many others.

News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 5: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman film takes India total to 78 crore
