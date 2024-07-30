Did you spot Tom Holland's brother in Deadpool & Wolverine? Even Ryan Reynolds didn't

Fans couldn't believe that after hanging his Superman cape, Henry Cavill played a Wolverine variant in Shawn Levy's buddy Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine. But did you know who played a Deadpool variant in the film? Yes, we're aware of the Blake Lively-Lady Deadpool debate. But we're referring to another actor, who would've gone unnoticed among the army of Deadpools because he was wearing a mask. (Also Read – Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 4: Ryan Reynolds' Marvel film drops drastically in India on first Monday) Tom Holland's brother Harry played a Deadpool variant in Deadpool & Wolverine

Harry Holland as Deadpool variant

Well, it was Harry Holland, the younger brother of Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stunt coordinator George Cottle shared a picture on Instagram Stories of Harry in a Deadpool costume from the sets and wrote, “When Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds set the bar so f’ing high, even the stunt team needed a special guest star. It may not [be] the Holland the world wanted, but it was the Holland we all needed!! You smashed it my friend.” He also added the hashtag ‘Haroldpool.’

Not just the fans, but even Deadpool himself, ie, Ryan Reynolds was surprised at the revelation. He reposted George's Stories and wrote, “This is how I find out?!? You tell me?” Harry had also appeared as a bicycle thief in Jon Watts' 2021 Marvel blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home, which starred his brother in the titular role. While the cameo was chopped off from the original cut, it's a part of the extended cut that released later as Spider-Man: No Way Home – The More Fun Stuff Version.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles as the foul-mouthed superhero and X-Men mutant respectively, is the third instalment in the Deadpool franchise. It marked the biggest North American opening weekend this year (beating Inside Out 2) and the best-ever opening for an R-rated picture (beating Joker) with its 3-day box office total of $211.4 million. The film also collected ₹66 crore over the weekend at the Indian box office, but saw a drastic dip in collections on Monday.