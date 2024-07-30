Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 4: Ryan Reynolds' Marvel film drops drastically in India on first Monday

Deadpool & Wolverine drops on Monday

The Marvel movie dropped to single digits on first Monday as it managed to earn only ₹7 crore at the Indian box office. This was a drastic drop from its Sunday earnings of ₹22.30 crore. While the collections dipped on Sunday itself, the drop from Saturday's collection was negligible as the superhero movie collected ₹22.65 crore on day 2, a minor spike from its opening day collection of ₹21 crore. The total Indian box office collection of Deadpool & Wolverine now stands at ₹73.65 crore.

Records broken

Deadpool & Wolverine took in $211.4 million in US and Canadian ticket sales this weekend, Comscore Inc. said Monday, marking the biggest domestic debut of this year.

The movie also scored the best-ever opening for an R-rated picture, with more than twice the ticket sales of Joker during its first weekend. Joker went on to become the highest grossing R-rated film in history with more than $1 billion at the box office after its 2019 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles as the foul-mouthed superhero and X-Men mutant, is the third instalment in the Deadpool series. Disney acquired the film and television rights to the characters after its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 and considers them some of the most important intellectual property that came with the deal, alongside Avatar.

The success of Deadpool & Wolverine energises the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a roster of 34 interconnected films that together form the most successful movie franchise in Hollywood history with more than $30 billion at the box office. After overtaxing audiences with a high volume of pictures, the wider superhero genre has underperformed in recent years with releases including Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, as well as DC’s The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods all failing to recoup their production budgets.

Deadpool & Wolverine accelerates a turnaround at Disney’s film division, which hasn’t turned a profit since April 2022. Globally, the film sold $444.1 million worth of tickets, Disney said. Before this, the biggest opening weekend of the year in the US and Canada was Inside Out 2. It’s grossed $1.51 billion at the box office since its June release.