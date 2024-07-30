Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 4: Ryan Reynolds' Marvel film drops drastically in India on first Monday
Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 4: Shawn Levy's buddy Marvel movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine respectively, opened massively in India and performed decently across the weekend. However, as per Sacnilk, Monday tells a different story. (Also Read: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recreate sad Wolverine meme as they celebrate Deadpool and Wolverine's success)
Deadpool & Wolverine drops on Monday
The Marvel movie dropped to single digits on first Monday as it managed to earn only ₹7 crore at the Indian box office. This was a drastic drop from its Sunday earnings of ₹22.30 crore. While the collections dipped on Sunday itself, the drop from Saturday's collection was negligible as the superhero movie collected ₹22.65 crore on day 2, a minor spike from its opening day collection of ₹21 crore. The total Indian box office collection of Deadpool & Wolverine now stands at ₹73.65 crore.
Records broken
Deadpool & Wolverine took in $211.4 million in US and Canadian ticket sales this weekend, Comscore Inc. said Monday, marking the biggest domestic debut of this year.
The movie also scored the best-ever opening for an R-rated picture, with more than twice the ticket sales of Joker during its first weekend. Joker went on to become the highest grossing R-rated film in history with more than $1 billion at the box office after its 2019 release.
Deadpool & Wolverine, which sees Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reprise their roles as the foul-mouthed superhero and X-Men mutant, is the third instalment in the Deadpool series. Disney acquired the film and television rights to the characters after its $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 and considers them some of the most important intellectual property that came with the deal, alongside Avatar.
The success of Deadpool & Wolverine energises the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a roster of 34 interconnected films that together form the most successful movie franchise in Hollywood history with more than $30 billion at the box office. After overtaxing audiences with a high volume of pictures, the wider superhero genre has underperformed in recent years with releases including Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, as well as DC’s The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods all failing to recoup their production budgets.
Deadpool & Wolverine accelerates a turnaround at Disney’s film division, which hasn’t turned a profit since April 2022. Globally, the film sold $444.1 million worth of tickets, Disney said. Before this, the biggest opening weekend of the year in the US and Canada was Inside Out 2. It’s grossed $1.51 billion at the box office since its June release.
