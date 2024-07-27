Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 1: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds' film opens at nearly 22 crore in India

Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 1: The film performed very well in India on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned nearly ₹22 crore in India. Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy. (Also Read | Deadpool & Wolverine movie review: Meta humour saves the day from Marvel's relentless multiverse worldbuilding) Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Logan.

Deadpool & Wolverine domestic box office

The film earned around ₹21.5 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. According to the report, the film collected ₹21.5 crore [English: ₹11.7 crore; Hindi: ₹7.5 crore; Telugu: ₹1.2 crore; Tamil: ₹1.1 crore]. Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 33.32% English occupancy on Friday.

Deadpool & Wolverine global earnings

As per Reuters, Deadpool & Wolverine grabbed $38.5 million at US and Canadian box offices in the first screenings of the film on Thursday. The opening-day tally ranks as the eighth-highest of all time, behind films such as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Infinity War.

According to the report, by Sunday, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to claim the largest domestic box office opening of 2024, according to industry analysts. US and Canadian sales through Sunday should hit between $175 million and $185 million, said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. That would top Inside Out 2, Disney's animated Pixar movie that debuted with $154.2 million in June.

About Deadpool & Wolverine

The first R-rated Marvel film by Disney stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant. The movie opened in international markets on Wednesday and has brought in $64.8 million outside of the United States and Canada, Disney said.

The movie also features Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen. The screenplay has been written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.