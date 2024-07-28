Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 2: Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds' film takes India total to nearly 44 cr

Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection day 2: The film has been doing very well in India since it hit the theatres on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted nearly ₹44 crore so far. Shawn Levy has directed Deadpool & Wolverine. (Also Read | Deadpool & Wolverine movie review: Meta humour saves the day from Marvel's relentless multiverse worldbuilding) Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in a still from Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine India box office

The film earned ₹21 crore [English: ₹10.9 crore; Hindi: ₹8.1 crore; Telugu: ₹90 lakh; Tamil: ₹1.1 crore] on day one. Deadpool & Wolverine minted around ₹22.50 crore nett in India on its second day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹43.50 crore in India. Deadpool & Wolverine had an overall 41.94% English occupancy on Saturday.

Deadpool & Wolverine review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "The reason why this turbulent marriage of Deadpool and MCU sustains is because it's not designed as Disneyfication of Deadpool, as many feared, but as the Deadpoolification of the MCU. One has rarely seen a Marvel film go all R-rated. Ryan Reynolds and Levy (Free Guy and The Adam Project) fly with the idea by introducing gore, abuses, and adult imagery into the MCU. But they do so by sticking to the core of what Deadpool is – humour. Lots and lots of humour. And no one is spared. Not even Marvel."

About Deadpool & Wolverine

The superhero film is based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Deadpool and Wolverine. It is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The film is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay he wrote with Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Ryan and Hugh Jackman star as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively. Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Aaron Stanford, and Matthew Macfadyen in supporting roles. In the film, Deadpool is pulled from his quiet life by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), and he partners with a reluctant Wolverine on a journey to save his universe.