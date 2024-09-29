Menu Explore
Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean welcomes first baby with Riley Hawk, ‘Most beautiful son’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Sep 29, 2024 10:57 PM IST

It's a boy! Frances Bean Cobain and Tony Hawk's eldest son, Riley, have welcomed their first child

Congratulations are in order for Frances Bean Cobain and Tony Hawk's eldest son, Riley Hawk, who welcomed their first child earlier this month. Courtney Love and the Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's daughter announced the news in a sentimental Instagram post late Saturday night.

Frances Bean Cobain welcomed her first child with Riley Hawk earlier this month
Frances Bean Cobain welcomed her first child with Riley Hawk earlier this month

Frances Bean Cobain and Riley Hawk welcome baby boy!

The 32-year-old visual artist shared a carousel of black and white photos featuring her baby boy, along with the caption, “9.17.2024 Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything.” Shortly after Frances broke the news, Tony gushed over the newest addition to their family, commenting, “My favorite grandson.”

ALSO READ: What is SESAC? YouTube blocks songs by Adele, Kendrick Lamar, Nirvana and more popular artists

Frances and Riley became parents less than a year after getting married. The duo is believed to have first gotten together in 2021. However, they did not make their relationship public until the following year. The couple went on to exchange vows on October 7, 2023, after obtaining a marriage license in San Diego.

Their wedding was allegedly officiated by Frances' godfather, R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, according to Page Six. Back in February 2022, she made her relationship with Riley Instagram official by sharing a PDA-filled post. “I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy,” she wrote at the time.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce's mom spills the bean on his meeting with Prince William at Taylor Swift concert

Frances was previously married to rock artist Isaiah Silva from 2014 to 2017. Following their split, they were famously engaged in a legal dispute over one of her late father's guitars. Silva acquired the instrument and auctioned it for $6 million.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
