Trump serves an Indian couple at McDonald's, and internet is ‘dying’ over their interaction: Watch

Recently, Donald Trump found himself behind the counter at McDonald's, serving an enthusiastic Indian customer, and the internet cannot stop talking about the ‘passionate’ encounter they had. Trump interacts with the public while working at McDonald's(X (Twitter))

Remember when Trump took a pit stop in Pennsylvania to master the fine art of French fry making? Or maybe to throw some shade at Kamala Harris? Well, a video has surfaced of him interacting with this proud Indian man at the takeout window, who couldn’t help but shower Trump with compliments and express his desire for him to become president again.

Donald Trump meets Indian guy at McDonald's

A viral video with over 4 million views shows Trump sporting an apron while watching as fresh potatoes were dunked into simmering oil to turn golden and crispy. After that, he took the packet to the window to serve a car that had just pulled up. He was greeted with a cheerful "namaste" by an energised Indian national at the takeout counter, who was accompanied by a woman in the passenger seat.

As the former president handed him the order while shaking his hand, the excited customer exclaimed, “Thank you, Mr. President!” He added, “You made it possible for ordinary people like us to be here.” During a brief interview with Trump, who responded with kindness, the man continued to express his gratitude, repeatedly calling Trump “Mr. President” and emphasising that he want him to win the upcoming U.S. elections. The lady then quips, “thank you for taking thebullet for us.”

Internet reacts to viral Trump video

The video posted by HodgeTwins came with the caption, “All Americans love Trump.” But the internet was quick to poke fun at the friendly interaction between the two, emphasising that it’s the most “Indian thing an Indian guy can do.” “I’m dying, oh God!” one person commented with laughing emojis. “Did he even understand what he said?” asked another. “That man and his wife are so genuine; they will remember this forever,” a third added. “Wow, look at him all hyped, but wait... ordinary person? Yeah, apparently Trump will send back all the migrants.”

"Doing this after two assassination attempts takes some guts. Trump ain't messing around! Trump is going to win! This is truly the best! OMG! The customers talk about President Trump taking a bullet for them. Trump, I want to come back and do it again. I like this job!”

Multiple videos from the day surfaced showing the former president, who has a fondness for fast food, taking over as a large crowd gathered outside the McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, a swing area in Bucks County. He even interacted with reporters while leaning outside the takeout window, playfully mentioning getting ice cream for one of them. However, Trump kept dodging questions about the minimum wage. What he didn’t dodge was taking a swipe at his opponent Kamala Harris, calling her "Lyin’ Kamala" and expressing skepticism about her claims of having worked at McDonald’s.

Harris's campaign blasts Trump after McD gig

During his visit to the popular fast food chain, which he wrapped up soon before heading to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the New York Jets, Trump repeatedly claimed, "I've now worked 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's." In response, Harris's spokesperson, Joseph Costello, remarked that Trump's trip to the fast-food restaurant highlighted what a second term under him would entail: “taking advantage of workers for his own benefit.”

Ian Sam, spokesperson for Harris campaign added, “When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie,” Sams said. “He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it.”