JD Vance escorted out of Pittsburgh's iconic restaurant, despite Harris holding an event in the same venue

Senator JD Vance faced an unexpected setback during his campaign in Pittsburgh when he was denied entry to the iconic Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar. While the venue recently hosted a gathering for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign, Vance and his supporters were reportedly escorted out shortly after their arrival. Reportedly, the furious MAGA supporters “got mad, booing the workers as they were led out.” JD Vance stated that illegal immigrants should “start packing” because “Donald Trump is coming back.”(AP)

Vance not allowed in Pittsburgh’s culinary chain

The ‘controversial’ running mate of Donald Trump faced a chilly welcome at the iconic restaurant chain, which, according to a source, was already informed about the Trump-Vance campaign’s planned visit.

A campaign insider told Fox News Digital that when the vice presidential team arrived at Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, their hyped-up gathering with rally supporters and fans was abruptly cut short as employees showed them the way to exit gate.

According to the outlet, an employee reportedly told Vance and his guards that it was "not a place to campaign" and that the Ohio senator was "not allowed in the restaurant." However, the drama didn’t end there. The employee further added that if the campaign didn’t leave immediately, the manager threatened to call the police. This resulted in anger among Vance supporters, who started booing the restaurant workers immediately.

Different rules for Kamala Harris?

Interestingly, the same restaurant had welcomed Vice President Harris just a month prior in its Moon Township outlet, even prompting an early closure for a “private event.” On that day, the place's regulars were told to pack up early, much to their dismay. One local recounted their frustration about wanting to enjoy an afternoon lunch and watch some sports when they were informed that it was "last call,” according to Fox. The waitstaff said they had to close early because of the campaign's visit, which was actually the campaign's big day. Later videos and photos surfaced of the campaign mingling with some high-profile guests.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris returned to Pittsburgh to advocate for her economic plan. The event took place at the Philip Chosky Theatre and attracted nearly 400 participants. According to CBS, Harris is closing the gap with Trump among voters who view the economy as a crucial element in their electoral choices. The former president has persistently targeted Harris with criticism, seeking to associate her with the inflationary issues faced during the Biden administration.

JD Vance addresses supporters after protests and controversy

Trump supporters gathered to protest the event after getting kicked out. Some attendees accused the campaign of using "actors," as video footage from ABC News captured a bustling dining room filled with patrons enjoying their meals. Despite being kicked out of the restaurant earlier, the Vance campaign still engaged with supporters outside.

Photos showed the Hillbilly Elegy author interacting with fans and even paying for their restaurant bills. Before departing, he addressed the crowd, stating, "We paid for everybody’s food, we gave them a nice tip and, of course, when I gave a nice tip, I said no taxes on tips," taking a swipe at Harris.

"It's all right, don’t hold it against [the worker]," he added. "She just got a little nervous, but it’s a great local business. Let’s keep on supporting it,” he was heard saying in a video captured by Fox which also captured, Vance conversing with employees of Primanti Bros. after the incident.

Later after a brief confusion, according to the NY Post, the Primanti Brothers released a statement stating they'd let Vance and his people come inside the restaurant. "Our doors are open to all patrons who wish to dine with us," the statement said aiming to defuse concerns about a potential conservative boycott. Vance emphasised that he still holds the chain in high regard.

“Without any advance notice, today’s campaign stop caused some momentary confusion for our staff. However, Senator Vance and his team were welcomed into our restaurant shortly after and engaged with our guests inside and on the property.”