Dwayne Johnson's full head of hair in The Smashing Machine first look pic surprises fans: 'That's him?!'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson takes centre stage in the highly anticipated A24 biographical sports drama, The Smashing Machine, co-starring Emily Blunt. In this highly anticipated film, Johnson embodies the life of former MMA fighter, martial arts expert and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, Mark Kerr. Now, a fresh picture from the film has been shared online and shows the actor in a never-seen-before avatar. (Also read: Dwayne Johnson's tardiness cost producers $50 mn; actor would pee in bottles to save time, fought Ryan Reynolds: Report) Dwayne Johnson in a still from The Smashing Machine.

The first look pic

The post captures a noticeably bulked-up and intense Johnson, crouching in the corner of a boxing ring. His dramatic physical transformation is hard to miss, featuring a surprisingly full head of hair and the notable absence of his trademark tattoos.

This new look has sparked a buzz among fans and industry insiders, noting Johnson’s strong commitment towards the role, as is seen by other posts shared by the star on Instagram.

The prep for The Smashing Machine

In a series of older posts, Johnson had shared glimpses of his rigorous training regimen, including a notable session alongside the legendary Mark Kerr. He announced the commemoration of his training camp with an awe-inspiring session alongside the former MMA fighter. Expressing gratitude for Kerr's mentorship, Johnson wrote, "I’ll forever be grateful for the invaluable knowledge he’s graciously passed on to me and for the brotherhood we share." In his tribute, Johnson also commended Kerr's strength and technique, acknowledging the wrestler's numerous championship victories.

In The Smashing Machine, Emily Blunt portrays Dawn Staples, Kerr’s wife. Directed by Benny Safdie, known for future classics like Good Time and Uncut Gems, the film delves into the complex interplay of Kerr’s battle with substance abuse, his tumultuous career in the ring, and his intricate relationship with Staples. Johnson’s performance is anticipated to deliver a potent mix of raw power and deep emotional resonance, harkening back to his electrifying days as ‘The Rock’.

The Smashing Machine will mark itself as Dwayne Johnson’s 69th film, following the releases of Red One and Moana 2. The actor has also appeared in several blockbuster films such as the Fast & Furious and Jumanji franchise.