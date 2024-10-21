Donald Trump's McDonald's day job was ‘staged’, Redditors ‘expose’ photo-op

Donald Trump's McDonald's day job has turned out to be ‘fake’, something that he has been accusing Kamala Harris of. Donald Trump waves at the cameras at the McDonald's empty drive through window.

Even as X users were eulogising their MAGA head for ‘trolling’ Kamala Harris over her claims that she has worked for McDonald's during yesteryears Redditors exposed his political gimmick by releasing images of a shut down McDonald's in Pennsylvania.

"Thousands of Trump supporters surrounded the McDonald's restaurant as Trump spent the afternoon working as a fry cook after accusing Harris of lying about working at the fast food restaurant." Fox News reported.

Even the videos circulating on social media had more reporters and camerapersons than people queueing up to grab a burger. Images captured Trump talking to the staff, trying his hands on french fries and the handing over orders to customers, who showed shock to see their and vouched for him as the next President of United States.

"I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's," Trump said through the drive-thru window.

Redditors put out the most stunning proof that verified Trump's attendance at the Feasterville McDonald's was all but staged. A note put up by Derek Giacomantonio, the unit's manager stating, “We plan to be closed on Sunday, October 20 until 4 p.m., to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Trump and his campaign.”

The note ended with, “I apologise for the inconvenience of closing our restaurant and sincerely look forward to serving you very soon.”

Note put up by manager of Feasterville McDonald's, Derek Giacomantonio, confirming that the outlet was shutdown.

Then came another proof of a visibly shut McDonald's outlet with no one in sight but a secret service officer, seemingly vetting the ‘fake customers’

Reports also suggest, his team kept asking to wrap up soon, as he was getting late for the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the New York Jets.

Image posted on Reddit captures an empty McDonald's outlet with a manager signalling cars.

When asked why Trump made a point to visit McDonalds in Pennsylvania, his campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Forbes he did it “because the people of Pennsylvania matter and jobs matter, something Kamala Harris refuses to acknowledge.”

“Wait Trump went from saying she was lying about working there to fake-working there in a desperate attempt to one-up her?,” commented a Reddit user. To which another user replied, “Presidential candidates do not pretend to work in kitchens and serve food to fake customers constantly. That's the b**s**t part, not the presence of secret service or a security perimeter.”

"There is footage of him working the drive thru, but apparently they were all pre screened so there's only good interactions. My thought is the lobby was closed for security," another user stated.

However, MAGA defended the gimmick on X, “Of course it wasn’t a normal day. You think they are going to let a President who’s had more than one a**a**ination attempt on his life just stand at a window with random cars driving through? They let a few people in after they were thoroughly vetted. But none of that was the point.”