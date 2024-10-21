Donald Trump took a break from politics to serve some crispy at McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, Pennsylvania! Sporting an apron over his signature suit, he learned the secrets of frying up those famous fries while dishing out orders at the drive-thru. As he chit-chatted with the crew and handed out takeout bags, leaving the customers in awe, Trump couldn’t resist throwing some usual shade at Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming he’d clocked more fry time than she did during her own fast-food days. Donald Trump learns to make McDonald's French fries(X)

Donald Trump learns to make French Fries

The Republican candidate is back in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground for the upcoming November elections. Multiple videos have surfaced showing Trump eagerly waiting for the fries to turn golden and crispy while sporting an apron. He learned the art of fry-making from a McDonald's employee, who showed him how to dunk baskets of fries in hot oil, sprinkle them with salt, and scoop them into boxes.

“It requires great expertise to do it right and do it fast,” Trump said with a grin. After handing out bags of takeout to amused customers, who were lined up outside the outlet, in the drive-thru lane, Trump leaned out the window to field questions from the waiting media. He joked about treating one journalist to ice cream. When asked what he’d say to Kamala Harris for her upcoming 60th birthday, Trump responded with a smile, “Happy Birthday, Kamala! I might even send her some flowers.”

‘Lyin’ Kamala,’ Trump shades Harris at McDonalds

As reporters grabbed food and shouted questions at Trump, who seized the moment to jab at Kamala Harris’s employment history, claiming he had worked 15 minutes longer at the restaurant than she did. For unversed, the former president, has always been critical of Harris's assertion that she once worked at McDonald's, labeling her as "Lyin' Kamala" and suggesting she's making it up. “I could do this all day,” Trump exclaimed. “I love McDonald’s, I love jobs, and I love seeing good jobs,” he quipped.

Lately, Trump has been focusing on what he thinks Vice President Harris lied about regarding her summer job at McDonald's while she was in college. Harris’s go-to person, Joseph Costello, said Trump’s trip to the fast-food place showed what a second term with him would look like: “taking advantage of workers for his own benefit.” A big crowd showed up outside the McDonald’s in Feasterville-Trevose, which is a swing area in Bucks County, while the place was off-limits to the public for Trump’s visit.

While he may have a fondness for jobs, he doesn’t seem to have much firsthand experience in this type of work—and his attire certainly didn't fit the bill. During his visit, Trump encountered some hurdles, notably sidestepping questions about raising the minimum wage. In response, Ian Sams, a spokesperson for the Harris campaign, quickly countered Trump’s misleading statements. “When Trump feels desperate, all he knows how to do is lie,” Sams said. “He can’t understand what it’s like to have a summer job because he was handed millions on a silver platter, only to blow it," he added.

As his team pushed Trump to finish up the event and move on to his next stop, he joked, “Wasn’t that a weird spot for a news conference?” After that, he went to a town hall meeting in Lancaster and watched the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the New York Jets.