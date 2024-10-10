'Wow, that’s intense': Netizens react as Anderson Cooper gets whacked by flying debris while covering Hurricane Milton

Anderson Cooper was struck in the face by flying debris while covering Hurricane Milton for CNN on Wednesday night, after it made landfall with 120 mph winds at Siesta Key, Florida. Reporting live from Bradenton, Anderson Cooper stated, “The water now is really starting to pour over.”(X/CNN)

Reporting live from Bradenton, a sopping Cooper stated, “The water now is really starting to pour over.”

After a white item hit the 57-year-old journalist in the face, he exclaimed, “Woah! That wasn’t good.”

“We’ll probably go inside shortly,” he added, before continuing with his live reporting of the deadly hurricane.

Reacting to the video on X, one user wrote: “The job”, while another said, “Unnecessary. Reporters getting blown around in storms has become cliche. It’s dangerous we get it.”

“Is he wanting a bonus from CNN,” another wondered.

“Wow, that’s intense! Cooper's dedication to reporting is commendable, but safety comes first,” one more chimed in, expressing concern for his safety amidst severe devastation caused by Milton.

Cooper has a long history of reporting on significant hurricanes, such as Hurricanes Florence, Sandy, and Katrina. The hurricane tore through the area at speeds of up to 120 mph, ripping the roof off Tropicana Field, where first responders were taking refuge.

Several US reporters battle Milton

Not just Cooper, CNN employees also weathered the worst of Milton.

Bill Weir was in St. Petersburg when the storm hit land. Weir braved what he called “slop” - rain and wind – and got blown out of the frame in addition to losing his red CNN hat.

In another video, Jim Cantore, a hurricane expert on The Weather Channel, can seen taking cover in a parking garage in Port Charlotte to avoid being hit by flying debris. However, the harbor still discovered him.

Officials have announced several flash flood emergencies, and over two million people have been left without electricity. Many people have lost their lives in Milton, and as the situation gets worse, officials are advising the locals to find higher ground.