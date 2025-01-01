Donald Trump reveals his New Year's resolution, makes bold 2025 prediction: ‘People are not respecting…’

As President-elect Donald Trump is all set to take the oath of the office next month, he revealed his New Year's resolution and also made a bold prediction for 2025. Trump predicted that the US is going to “do fantastically well as a country” in 2025.(AFP)

Trump and Melania arrived at his New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, which included family, pals, and members of the new administration.

During his conversation with the reporters, Trump was asked what he was looking forward to in the upcoming year. He declared that there has been “a light over the whole world” since he won the presidential race.

Calling 2025 a “great year”, Trump predicted that the US is going to “do fantastically well as a country”, Daily Mail reported.

He further claimed that people are “not respecting” the US very much, but added, “they're gonna respect us a lot.”

The President-elect then discussed the effort that has been put into the transition, considering the inauguration is only a few weeks away. According to him, a lot of progress has been made in the last few weeks.

He even feels that the world has been lifted after his triumph over Kamala Harris. “There's a light over the whole world, not just our country. There's a lot of very happy people.”

On being asked about his New Year's resolution, Trump said, “I just want everybody to be happy, healthy and well.”

Also Read: Trump faces awkward moment as confronted over H1-B visa policy U-turn during New Year celebrations: ‘We need a lot of…’

A quick look at Trump's New Year celebrations

Trump's elder son Donald Jr. and his new girlfriend, socialite Bettina Anderson, arrived at the event, which was attended by friends and family.

Trump, along with those in attendance, sang “Happy Birthday” in celebration of his son's 47th birthday on Tuesday.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk strolled the red carpet while carrying his son X on his shoulder. His mother Maye also joined his son and grandson.

Vice president-elect JD Vance and his wife Usha were also among the attendees.