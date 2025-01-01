Trump faces awkward moment as confronted over H1-B visa policy U-turn during New Year celebrations: ‘We need a lot of…’

President-elect Donald Trump has denied that he has altered his stance on H-1B visas amid the ongoing debate over the issue and the outcome of a new poll which shows that 60 percent of voters don't think the US need more foreign workers. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters before a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. AP/PTI(AP01_01_2025_000087A)(AP)

Trump arrived at his annual New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago with incoming First Lady Melania Trump, and addressed the media on the red carpet.

Trump says US needs ‘competent and smart’ people

Speaking to the reporters, the incoming 47th President was asked why he decided to publicly support the H-1B visa program and changed his stance.

“I didn't change my mind. I always felt we have to have the most competent people in our country,” Trump said.

Stressing that the US needs “competent and smart” people, he said, “We need a lot of people coming in. We're going to have jobs like we've never had before.”

Trump has earlier criticised the program, terming it as “unfair” to American workers and “very bad,” reported the Associated Press.

Trump sides with Elon Musk amid H1-B visa row

Traditional MAGA stalwarts like Steve Bannon are up against Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who were picked to co-lead the newly-established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), in the battle over H-1B visas.

While Musk and Ramaswamy supported the visas that brought in highly educated workers, Bannon and the MAGA right contended that American workers should be given preference for these occupations.

Trump eventually took Musk's side and publicly posted on Truth Social that he wished to see the owner of X at the New Year's celebration.

“Where are you? When are you coming to the 'Center of the Universe,' Mar-a-Lago,” Trump asked Musk. “We miss you and x! New Year's Eve is going to be AMAZING!!!”

Musk did attend the event, strolling down the red carpet while carrying his son X on his shoulders. Later, he was seen spotted standing with Trump and Melania in the opulent ballroom in Mar-a-Lago.