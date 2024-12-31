Trump to find himself at crossroads as new poll reveals 60% of voters don't think US needs more H1B visa workers

Amidst the ongoing H1-B visa controversy, a new survey revealed that six out of Americans believe that the US already has enough skilled workers to train and hire for white-collar jobs and doesn't need any more. Under Trump's first term, the administration modified the H-1B program prohibiting foreign workers and safeguarding Americans seeking similar jobs.(AFP)

While notable figures like Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are advocating for H-1B extension and MAGA veterans like Steve Bannon, Niki Haley, and Laura Loomer are opposing it.

Here's what new poll on H1-B visa say

The majority of Americans, according to Rasmussen Reports poll conducted in November, oppose such policies and prefer domestic solutions to labor shortages. In contrast to their views, Musk has called for expanding the H-1B visa program to meet worker shortages.

The new polls states that 26 percent of Americans were in favor of hiring more foreign workers for higher-skilled jobs, while 60 percent of Americans thought the nation already had enough skilled individuals to train and hire for such positions.

Musk and Trump's MAGA followers recently got into a heated debate about the H-1B visa program, which permits American businesses to employ foreign workers for key positions.

While immigration hardliners like Steve Bannon and Loomer have resisted expanding the program, Musk and Ramaswamy, whom Trump nominated as co-leads of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have firmly supported it.

Trump has stated his support for H-1B visas amidst the internal party conflicts.

Amazon, Google, and Meta were among the large firms that acquired hundreds of H-1B visas in 2024. According to reports, the initiative helped Musk's electric car firm, Tesla, hire hundreds of workers in the United States.

Workers who possess these visas are temporarily permitted to live and work in the US.

Wil hiring foreign workers help keeping expenses down?

According to the survey, 59 percent of respondents thought that businesses experiencing shortages in industries like manufacturing, hospitality, and construction should concentrate on increasing wages and stepping up efforts to hire unemployed Americans, even if it meant raising consumer prices. They additionally stated that the nation had enough skilled workers for higher-skilled jobs. Only 24 percent of respondents agreed that hiring foreign labor would help keep expenses down.

