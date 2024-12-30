Jimmy Carter's death to overshadow Donald Trump's inauguration? 30-day protocol fuels debates, conspiracy theories

Following the passing of Jimmy Carter, Democrats have claimed that a long-standing custom may overshadow President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration. Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, breathed his last on Sunday afternoon at the age of 100, barely 22 days before Trump's scheduled inauguration on January 20 and nearly two years after he entered hospice care.(AP)

It is customary for all government buildings to fly their flags at half mast for 30 days after the demise of a former president.

Staunch supporters of Democratic party and MAGA critics have targeted Trump after Carter's death, saying that the half mast flags at this crucial juncture are Carter's farewell gift to Trump following their long conflict.

“I’m so sad for this great man’s passing but this is going to p**s off the orange clown so much and I’ve convinced myself this was Jimmy’s plan the whole time,” one person tweeted.

“'Can't help but smile knowing flags will be at half mast during Trump's inauguration to honor Jimmy Carter, one of the most decent humans to walk the earth and the very opposite of who's to come,” another reacted.

“Flags will be half mast on Inauguration Day and that will be a detraction from #CriminalTrump on his big day,” a third user wrote.

MAGA supporters fume

The comments has infuriated MAGA supporters, who have gone so far as to conjure up bizarre conspiracy theories that claim Carter's death announcement was purposefully postponed in order to dampen Trump's spirits.

“DemocRATS made the official announcement at this time to ensure the flags would be flown at half-mast during the second inauguration,” a Trump Supporter claimed on X.

In a statement, the US Department of Veteran Affairs said flags should be flown at half mast at “all government buildings, grounds, and naval vessels” to symbolize a period of national mourning for 30 days after the passing of a president or former president.

Trump's opinion on Carter was not always favorable, even in the final year of the former president's life. In October, the GOP leader took a jibe at Carter on his 100th birthday.

Trump called his opponent for the presidency “the worst president,” suggesting that Carter must be “the happiest man because Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison,” according to The Associated Press.

Trump, Biden pay tribute to Carter

Taking to Truth Social, Trump stated that the US owed the 39th president a “debt of gratitude” for his service.

“Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History,” Trump wrote on Sunday.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude,” he continued.

Trump further extended condolences to Carter family, requesting everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.

“Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time,” he wrote.

On Sunday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced that Carter would be given a state funeral.

Carter's remains will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on January 9.