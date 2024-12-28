Michelle Obama trolled for New Year's message ahead of Trump's return to Oval office, netizens recall ‘nightmare…’

Michelle Obama drew heavy backlash after she sent a New Year's greeting to her supporters ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House office. Former US First Lady Michelle Obama(Bloomberg)

In a video message on Instagram that lasted 1.5minutes, Obama wished her followers a joyous holiday season on Friday afternoon, marking the official end of 2024.

However, her message to the American people did not receive much attention on the internet.

Within three hours of its release, the video, which has received several comments, showed the former first lady starting to address the camera against a white background.

“Happy holidays!” she exclaimed brightly.

Obama then spoke briefly on the coming year and the thoughts about the near future as Trump is all set to resume his duties next month.

“I know it's been a difficult few months for so many of us - and folks are feeling a little bit anxious and uncertain,” she stated.

“But even during these tough times, there are plenty of reasons to stay hopeful,” the former First Lady stated.

She further talked about Obama Foundation's efforts to support young changemakers worldwide. “Take a look,” she captioned the video.

The remaining videos featured a variety of people, including her spouse, former President Barack Obama, and some of their joint efforts in the past 12 months, including the Obama Presidential Center, which is currently being constructed on Chicago's south side.

Internet reacts to Michelle Obama's ‘gloomy’ message

Her ‘gloomy’ statement to the internet, however, was widely seen as a critique of Trump's decisive victory against Kamala Harris in the November presidential election.

Additionally, hundreds of people poured their comments on what they anticipated would happen in 2025 in the comments section.

One of the users wrote: “Twenty-four more days and we are out of this nightmare you and your husband created for the American people!”

Calling her message a “joke,” another said, “Trump can hopefully fix the mess your husband has gotten this country into. The subway in your video, how ironic.”

Taking a dig at Obama, a third user stressed, “it has not been difficult for most of us!” adding that “most of us voted for Trump.”

“The only sad person is you and your butt buddy Obama,” the fifth one said, another wrote, “We are so happy that Donald Trump is in the office because we’ll all be equal.”