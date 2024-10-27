Is Michelle Obama okay? Former First Lady chokes back tears as she speaks about her 'debilitating' health struggles

Michelle Obama choked back tears as she called on American men to offer support to Kamala Harris' campaign in a bid to make her the first female president of the United States. Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks ahead of the arrival of Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign rally at the Wings Event Center on October 26, 2024 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. (Getty Images via AFP)

At a speech in Michigan on Saturday, the former First Lady, who previously rejected calls for her to run for US president, talked about her own “debilitating” menopausal issues and warned that women's lives “would be in danger” if Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Obama discussed how difficult it is for women to understand and take care of their own bodies, particularly during menstruation and menopause.

“Every month, far too many of us experience excruciating cramps and days of nausea. As we struggle through menopause, crippling hot flashes, and depression, too many women my age are unaware of what's happening to our bodies,” she added.

Michelle Obama urges men to consider women ‘more than just baby-making vessels’

Addressing the male crowd, she urged them to understand women's health concerns and regard them as “more than just baby-making vessels.”

The infringement of abortion rights, according to the former first lady, is a sign of dangerous restrictions on women's access to healthcare.

She further suggested that some men might be inclined toward voting for Trump due to their anger at the slow pace of progress, but added, “Your rage does not exist in a vacuum.”

“If we don´t get this election right, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage to your rage,” Obama warned.

Also Read: Donald Trump makes major statement on Kim Jong-un and Putin after US confirms North Korean troops' presence in Russia

Harris arrives on stage, says will fight for Americans

Obama's appearance at the Kalamazoo rally comes after her powerful address at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Following Obama's speech, Harris entered the stage and assured the audience that she would consider their needs, in contrast to Trump.

“There is a yearning in our country for a president who sees the people, not just looking in the mirror all the time, but sees the people, who gets you and who will fight for you,” she remarked.