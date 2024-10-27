Donald Trump makes major statement on Kim Jong-un and Putin after US confirms North Korean troops' presence in Russia

Former US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his admiration for Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, revealing that he once suggested the North Korean dictator to “go to the beach, relax”. Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin discuss new nuclear accord possibly including China(AP)

In an interview with comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, the GOP presidential candidate claimed to have gotten to know Kim Jong “very well.” Trump's assertion comes despite the fact that he had previously referred to the leader as a “Little Rocket Man” who would “burn in hell.”

Trump, during the end of his presidency, reportedly urged Rogan to halt nuclear weapons development, assuring him that “we had no problem with North Korea”.

In 2019, Trump and Kim met at a summit in Vietnam. The meeting was set up in an attempt to end the Korean War and persuade North Korea to remove nukes.

Trump opens up about his meeting with Kim

Sharing his meeting experience with Rogan, Trump said on his podcast: “I said: 'Do you ever do anything else? Why don't you go take it easy? Go to the beach, relax.”

“I said, “You're always building nuclear, you don't have to do it. Relax!” I said, Let's build some condos on your shore.”

Trump additionally claimed that Russia would never have attacked Ukraine if he had been president.

Recalling his conversation with Putin, the ex-President mentioned, “I said, “Vladimir [Putin], you're not going in.” I used to talk to him all the time.”

The GOP leader declined to reveal what Putin told him, stating that it would be “inappropriate”. He went on to say that Putin will surely opened up about it someday.

According to Trump, Putin invaded Ukraine because “he doesn't respect Biden at all.”

Trump further admitted that he had made “bad choices” in the past when it comes to cabinet picks. Mr. Rogan then inquired if he made reference to “neocons” (neo-conservatives). “Yeah, neocons,” reacted Trump, adding, “Or bad people, or disloyal people.”

Trump dubs Putin, Kim Jong Un ‘smart’

Meanwhile, Trump called Putin and Kim “smart” and “streetwise” people, who are “at the top of their game”. The ex-President was addressing supporters in Texas on Friday.

Trump made these remarks in response to reports from South Korean and Ukrainian intelligence that hundreds of North Korean troops have moved to Russia in order to cover military voids in Moscow.