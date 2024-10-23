PM Modi's thumbs up at Brics Summit dinner with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping: A show of unity after India-China deal

16th Brics Summit in Russia: At an informal Brics Summit dinner in Kazan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a thumbs-up as Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping engaged in conversation, highlighting a moment of camaraderie among the leaders. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a concert before an informal dinner on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia October 22, 2024. (via REUTERS)

This interaction between Modi and Xi comes at a time when India and China have reached an agreement on “patrolling arrangements” and resolved the military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The moment also showcased the deepening ties between China and Russia, a bond that has grown stronger over the years, especially since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The visuals from the 16th Brics Summit also captured a friendly moment when Vladimir Putin greeted Narendra Modi with a handshake and a hug, showcasing their close relationship.

Modi and Xi are slated to hold bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Brics Summit in Russia's Kazan on Wednesday, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.

It is a breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff between the two countries.

Relations between the two Asian giants worsened significantly after the intense clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, which was the most serious military conflict between them in decades.

However, at the Brics gala dinner, President Putin was seated between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping, indicating a shift towards closer diplomatic relations among the three countries.

Modi and Xi last had a structured meeting during their second informal summit in Mamalllapuram in October 2019, months before start of the border standoff.

The agreement on patrolling along the LAC resulted from multiple diplomatic and military discussions between India and China.

This followed several meetings between senior leaders in recent months. External affairs minister S Jaishankar met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kazakhstan on July 4 and during ASEAN-related meetings in Laos on July 25.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also met Wang at a Brics meeting in St. Petersburg on September 12.