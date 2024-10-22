Edit Profile
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
    BRICS summit 2024 live: PM Modi lands in Kazan; to meet Russian President Putin shortly

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 22, 2024 2:42 PM IST
    BRICS summit 2024 live: PM Narendra Modi arrived in Kazan. He is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
    BRICS summit 2024 live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on his arrival, in Russia's Kazan, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
    BRICS summit 2024 live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kazan on Tuesday to attend the 16th BRICS Summit. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the event. PM Modi’s Visit to Russia for BRICS Summit: What’s on agenda?...Read More

    • PM Modi will participate, with key discussions scheduled for Wednesday.

    • India sees BRICS as vital for promoting global multipolarity and addressing global challenges, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

    • Leaders are expected to adopt the Kazan declaration, outlining future BRICS cooperation.

    • Modi will engage with various world leaders, including including China’s Xi Jinping, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian.

    • Modi and Putin are likely to discuss the Ukraine issue during their bilateral meeting.

    • Strengthening cultural exchanges, especially in Indian studies and cinema, is also on the agenda.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 22, 2024 2:39 PM IST

    BRICS summit 2024 live: What PM Modi said before departing for Russia?

    BRICS summit 2024 live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India's commitment to BRICS, calling it a crucial platform for dialogue on key global developmental issues. In a statement before his two-day visit to Kazan, around 900 km from Moscow, he highlighted the importance of BRICS' expansion last year, noting it has enhanced the group’s inclusivity and global agenda.

    Modi also expressed that his visit will strengthen the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between India and Russia, following his trip to Moscow in July for the annual summit, where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Oct 22, 2024 2:38 PM IST

    BRICS summit 2024 live: PM Modi greeted warmly on landing in Kazan

    BRICS summit 2024 live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kazan, Russia, where he was warmly welcomed by Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan. The Ministry of External Affairs shared the update on X, highlighting PM Modi's arrival in the heritage city ahead of the 16th BRICS Summit.

    Oct 22, 2024 2:32 PM IST

    BRICS summit 2024 live: PM Modi lands in Russia

    BRICS summit 2024 live: “Landed in Kazan for the BRICS Summit. This is an important Summit, and the discussions here will contribute to a better planet,” Modi posted on X after landing in Russia

