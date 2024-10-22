BRICS summit 2024 live: PM Modi lands in Kazan; to meet Russian President Putin shortly

BRICS summit 2024 live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on his arrival, in Russia's Kazan, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

BRICS summit 2024 live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kazan on Tuesday to attend the 16th BRICS Summit. He is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the event.

• PM Modi will participate, with key discussions scheduled for Wednesday.

• India sees BRICS as vital for promoting global multipolarity and addressing global challenges, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

• Leaders are expected to adopt the Kazan declaration, outlining future BRICS cooperation.

• Modi will engage with various world leaders, including including China’s Xi Jinping, Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian.

• Modi and Putin are likely to discuss the Ukraine issue during their bilateral meeting.

• Strengthening cultural exchanges, especially in Indian studies and cinema, is also on the agenda.