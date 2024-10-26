Donald Trump, Kamala Harris tied with 49% each in new national Emerson Poll

Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are tied with 49% support each among likely voters just days before the US presidential election, according to a new national survey conducted by Emerson College. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris (AP)(HT_PRINT)

The latest poll shows a slight change from early October, when Harris had 50% support among likely voters compared with Trump’s 48%.

The top issue for voters is still the economy at 45%, followed by immigration (14%), threats to democracy (14%), abortion access (7%), healthcare (6%) and crime (4%).

The survey, which was conducted by phone with around 1,000 likely voters, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.