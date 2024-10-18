WWE star Dave Bautista shreds Donald Trump in NSFW video: ‘He’s a weak, tubby toddler’

Former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista ripped into Donald Trump as the race for the White House heats up for the US Presidential election. Appearing in a video on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor called the US President a "tubby toddler". Dave Bautista ripped into Donald Trump in a viral video.

Dave Bautista, 55, was in a boxing gym as he launched his salvo on Trump, compiling some of the funniest and viral moments of the Republican leader.

"Fellas, we are talking. A lot of men seem to think Donald Trump is a tough guy. He's not. Look at him. He wears more make-up than Dolly Parton. He's afraid of birds," Bautista said in his scathing rant.

Bautista also brought up the New York Times report from 2018 which said that Trump's father paid a podiatrist to write him an excuse that will help him dodge the military during the Vietnam War.

He went on to mock the American politician's unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle. "Look at that gut. It's like a garbage bag full of full of buttermilk," Bautista said.

"He sells imaginary baseball cards pretending to be a cowboy-fireman. He’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella. Look how he drinks water, like a little pink chickadee."

Watch the viral video here:

The former wrestler, in his viral roast, also took a sharp dig at Trump, comparing him to a "five-year-old behind the wheel of a truck".

Bautista shredded Trump for his for various quirks including his vindictive social media habits.

The expletive-filled video ends with Bautista saying that Trump is afraid of “real-blooded” American men discovering that he is, in the wrestling star's words, “a weak tubby toddler”.