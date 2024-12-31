US under second Trump era: A look at biggest political changes expected in 2025

The US is all set to see Donald Trump taking over the Oval Office as the 47th President of the nation following his January 20 inauguration. This would undoubtedly be the biggest political change, not just in the history of US politics but also for the world amidst the two major ongoing wars and rising tension and conflicts around the globe. Donald Trump, during his campaign trial. pledged to take over additional powers as president and overhaul the US government(REUTERS)

The majority of American citizens believe that 2025 will be a year marked by international turmoil, economic hardship, political unrest, growing influence for China and Russia, and a growing federal budget deficit.

However, there is some hope for 2025, with 66% of American people anticipating stock market gains, 54% seeing full or expanding employment, and 52% predicting fair price growth.

A look at Trump's promises

During his campaign trail, Trump pledged to take over additional powers as president and overhaul the US government. If implemented, the lofty pledges could transform society. His most prominent pledges that may get implemented in 2025 include:

Mass deportation of 11 million illegal immigrants

Shutting the southern border and terminating citizenship based on birthright

Unprecedented taxes on commodities from all nations, but particularly China

Large-scale tax breaks for businesses, tip workers, Social Security retirees, Northeastern property owners, and others

Government spending to be reduced by trillions with Elon Musk's assistance

Restructuring the nation's food and health systems with the aid of vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Reversing laws intended to combat climate change

Building a new missile defense shield with former NFL player Herschel Walker's help

Moreover, it would be interesting to see if Trump would be able to resolve Russia-Ukraine within 24 hours after coming into power -- one of his promises that hit headlines and stoked controversies.

Also Read: Trump to find himself at crossroads as new poll reveals 60% of voters don't think US needs more H1B visa workers

Here are some other big events that will shape 2025 politics

How will Democrats deal with Trump 2.0? Early signs suggest that Democrats, who were stung by their 2024 setbacks, want to approach Trump in a different way than they did during his first term. More attention should be paid to the economic problems that led voters to turn against them, rather than the hysteria around his social media posts and cultural slurs. Notably, Trump's statement that it would be “hard” to cut grocery costs sparked the most scathing criticism from some Democrats following the election. However, it is unclear if Democrats will possess the self-control to remain focused on problems that affect the kitchen table.

How will the John Thune era be distinguished?

John Thune will succeed Mitch McConnell as Senate Republicans' leader for the first time in eighteen years.

In recent months, Thune, a senator from South Dakota, has cultivated a friendship with Trump.

Thune made it apparent to the Republican conference that he would back nominees and policies of the incoming administration. Will Thune reject Trump on any issues, and if yes, then how?

What is Mike Johnson going to do with the little House majority?

If Mike Johnson's gets re-elected as House speaker on January 3 with a razor-thin House majority, he will next have to manage a number of challenging tasks, including a debt limit deadline, another round of governmental funding on March 14, and one or possibly two significant party-line bills to forward Trump's goals on immigration, border security, energy, and tax cuts.

It will be a difficult task, especially for a speaker who took over the position abruptly just 14 months ago. The most significant period of the career of Johnson, who received Trump's support to continue as speaker on Monday, is about to begin.

Whose stars will shine through in the impending Congress?

The congressional class of 2025 will introduce a fresh set of personalities for both Democratic and Republican parties. For GOPs on Capitol Hill, currency will be synonymous with being close to Trump's White House, having the ability to further his agenda.

For Democrats on the other hand, the task will be who will face the second resistance. In the final days of 2024, they portrayed Trump as a pawn of billionaires like Elon Musk and called for an increase in the debt ceiling to set the stage for the President-elect to receive another tax cut measure.