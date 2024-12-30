Donald Trump Jr's new girlfriend gives savage reply to critics who dubbed her as ‘social climber’

Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson, has hit back amidst reports that the President-elect's son's close aides are pleading with him to end the relationship with the Palm Beach socialite. Trump's eldest son, 46, recently brought his girlfriend Bettina Anderson to the family's Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Lago, making it evident that he intends to continue the relationship.

Trump's eldest son, 46, recently brought his girlfriend to the family's Christmas celebration at Mar-a-Lago, making it evident that he intends to continue the relationship.

He made his new relationship public weeks after announcing that he was no longer engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former host of Fox News.

Here's how Bettina Anderson reacted to criticism

According to the Irish Star, Anderson shared a biblical text about deception and manipulation on Instagram this week in a bold response to her detractors.

“So let them lie. Let them manipulate. Let them talk. You just be still, because when God is on your side, who can stand against you?” states a passage taken from the book of Exodus in the Bible.

The excerpt was part of a clip that Cycas Motivation, an account that posts inspirational sayings and messages, uploaded.

Anderson later posted a picture captured from the back of a horse on her Instagram story and captioned it as “Happiness.”

Bettina Anderson's Instagram post

Bettina Anderson to attend Trump's inauguration

The president's eldest son's allies are concerned that his new girlfriend isn't “MAGA enough” due to her past support to the Black Lives Matter movement and stringent COVID regulations.

The couple made their love public only a few weeks before Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the country on January 20, 2025.

According to a source who spoke to Daily Mail, Anderson will attend Trump's Inauguration next month with Don Jr., marking their first public appearance together.

According to at least two individuals close to Don Jr., she is merely using him as a latest step in her “social ladder climbing”.

Anderson identifies herself as a “typical stay at home mom…only I don’t do household chores…or have a husband…or have kids.”

They pair recently took a romantic vacation to Italy. On social media. Anderson publicly shared images of the flowers and love letters that Don Jr. sent her, as well as their opulent European getaway.