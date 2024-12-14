Menu Explore
Donald Trump Jr says he and Kimberly Guilfoyle will ‘never stop caring for each other’ amid reports of split

BySumanti Sen
Dec 14, 2024 06:49 AM IST

“I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration,” Donald Trump Jr said of Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Amid reports of separation, Donald Trump Jr. has said he and Kimberly Guilfoyle will “never stop caring for each other.” After reports claimed that the two have parted ways, Don Jr told Page Six, “Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond.”

Donald Trump Jr says he and Kimberly Guilfoyle will ‘never stop caring for each other’ (AP)
Donald Trump Jr says he and Kimberly Guilfoyle will ‘never stop caring for each other’ (AP)

“I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration,” he added of Guilfoyle, who has been named US ambassador to Greece.

‘No one on Team Trump has worked harder than Kimberly’

As per reports, Don Jr is now dating Florida socialite Bettina Anderson. The two were recently spotted together at Mar-a-Lago, and were reportedly even greeted by president-elect Donald Trump.

Don Jr defended Guilfoyle from some of the hits she took in the media. The two were previously engaged, but even if she does not marry into the family now, she seems to be part of the Trump universe.

“Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves,” Don Jr said. “She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president. The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever.”

He added, “Since the very beginning, no one on Team Trump has worked harder than Kimberly to help elect and reelect my father — and no one deserves this ambassadorship more than she does.”

Neither Don Jr nor Guilfoyle has not addressed the split yet. However, Guilfoyle posted about the ambassadorship on social media. “I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate. President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across the world,” she wrote.

Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
