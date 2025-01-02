Blake Lively publicly ‘humiliated’ Justin Baldoni, ‘ostracised’ his family at movie premiere, lawsuit claims

In a counter lawsuit, Justin Baldoni has accused Blake Lively of attempting to ban him and his Wayfarer Studios team from attending the movie's premiere. The $250 million lawsuit, filed against The New York Times, claims that Lively tried to undermine Baldoni's role as director, executive producer, and star of the project. This legal battle escalated as Baldoni began the New Year by targeting Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing the Hollywood power couple of orchestrating a campaign against him. Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the sets of It Ends With Us

Baldoni claims Lively ‘tried’ to get him ‘banned’

According to court documents, Baldoni alleges that only after significant pressure did Lively reluctantly allow his attendance, but under degrading conditions, including being segregated from the main cast and excluded from the after-party. “Further undermining Baldoni’s role, Lively initially refused to permit his attendance at the Film’s premiere,” the lawsuit states according to US Weekly.

“Only after significant pressure did she reluctantly agree to allow Baldoni and the Wayfarer team to attend, but under humiliating conditions. The Wayfarer team and their families, including Baldoni and [producer Jamey] Heath, were segregated from the main cast, barred from the exclusive after-party, and forced to organise their own event at additional cost.”

Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of 'bullying' tactics

Justin Baldoni claims that Blake Lively deliberately ostracised him and his family during the premiere of It Ends With Us. According to the legal documents, Baldoni’s red carpet time was cut short, and he and his loved ones were confined to a basement holding area before being separated from the main event. The suit continues. “Not only had Lively stolen the Film, but she also robbed Baldoni and his team of any genuine opportunity to celebrate their hard work.”

The It Ends With Us director has included Ryan Reynolds in his lawsuit, alleging that the actor's actions, along with Lively's, were intended to sabotage his career. Baldoni claims Reynolds engaged in aggressive behavior towards him, accusing him of "fat-shaming" Lively. Furthermore, Baldoni alleges that Reynolds influenced his former agency, WME (which also represents Lively and Reynolds), to drop him as a client.

The agency dropped Baldoni hours after Lively filed an official lawsuit against her movie co-star accusing him of a range of offenses including ‘creating a hostile work environment,’ ‘sexual harassment’ and ‘launching a smear campaign’ against her. In response the agency clarified, “In Baldoni’s filing there is a claim that Reynolds pressured Baldoni’s agent at the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premiere. This is not true,” the agency said.