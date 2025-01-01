Menu Explore
It Ends With Us' Justin Baldoni sues The New York Times for millions; netizens say ‘so much mess over total crap movie’

ByAadrika Sominder
Jan 01, 2025 05:23 PM IST

It’s official: It Ends With Us isn’t just the movie everyone’s talking about, it’s the scandal that won’t stop giving and netizens are tired of the forced drama

The It Ends With Us movie adaptation has been generating incessant buzz and it's not just because of the sub-par plot. The whole Blake-Baldoni conflict has yet another chapter to it; Justin Baldoni, who stars in the film, has now filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times. This legal move comes after the newspaper published an article on December 21st, titled “'We Can Bury Anyone': Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.” Baldoni, along with publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, is accusing the paper of libel and invasion of privacy, claiming that the article misrepresented key facts and deliberately misled readers with a “cherry-picked” narrative.

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the sets of It Ends With Us
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively on the sets of It Ends With Us

The lawsuit is a response to the Times' claims, which detailed accusations of sexual harassment against Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath, allegedly perpetrated toward actor Blake Lively. It also contends that Blake herself manipulated the narrative and falsely used harassment claims to gain control over the production process. According to Baldoni’s legal team, the article relied almost exclusively on Lively’s unverified account, ignoring other evidence that contradicted her version of events.

While the legal proceedings are ongoing, it's clear that netizens are growing increasingly disillusioned with the whole ‘he said she said’ narrative the controversy has been adopting. Many have taken to social media to express their discontent, with one user saying, “I can’t believe how much mess has happened over this total crap movie.” Others have been equally blunt, with one comment on Reddit reading, “The movie is garbage. It’s not worth all this destruction.” One user humorously compared the movie to a much simpler production, saying, “My daughter’s pizza review she recorded on an iPhone was better than this movie.” Some also shared their opinion on the source material, stating, “The first mistake was adapting a Colleen Hoover book.”

Another user aptly pointed out, “The irony is, it’s a real-life metaphor for the movie and the characters and the movie’s situations: destructive, malicious, hurtful, violent, and secretive.” Another added, “Another chapter of this mess, who could have thought this movie could bring so much drama.” As the controversy rages on, it seems that both the It Ends With Us movie and the real-life saga behind it are becoming more of a spectacle than a cinematic experience.

