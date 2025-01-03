Jennifer Garner reacts to ‘getting back’ with ex Ben Affleck amid JLO’s ‘real villain’ claims

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck may have shared a few holiday moments recently, but don’t expect a romantic reunion anytime soon. Despite rumours of rekindled love following Ben's split from Jennifer Lopez, insiders confirm that the former couple is focused solely on their co-parenting dynamic. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years

"Jen laughs off those rumors," a source reveals, noting that while it might be the Hollywood ending fans dream of, real life tells a different story.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck ‘not getting back' together

Garner has quietly been dating businessman John Miller for a few years now, though the duo share an on-and-off relationship. The idea of marriage was definitely on the table, as reported earlier. However, as the Batman actor reentered the picture and was spotted frequently spending time with his ex-wife and kids, including during the holiday season amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, rumors circulated about whether the exes would get back together. 'They’re not getting back together,' an insider told InTouch.

Speaking about Jen and Ben's current relationship status, the insider added, "Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that,” the source continues. “Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time. They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work.”

The exes who were married for over a decade share three kids together Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

Jen and Ben ‘spending holidays’ just for kids

Despite ongoing speculation, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have made it clear that their bond remains focused on family, especially for the sake of their children.

After years of separation, the exes continue to be seen together, not for romance but for shared moments with their kids, like spending Christmas and Thanksgiving together. The insider added, “It’s all for the kids. Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays, and she wants the same for her kids.”

A source earlier revealed that their connection remains strong, with Jen providing Ben with comfort and care during his challenging time post-split from Jennifer Lopez. She continues to support him, even reminding him about his health appointments and sending him care packages.

JLo brands Garner as ‘real villain’

On the other hand, a previous report by InTouch revealed how Jennifer Lopez feels humiliated by Ben Affleck’s increasing closeness with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, amid their ongoing divorce. The report alleges Lopez has long been suspicious of their relationship, believing that Ben still seeks emotional support from his ex-wife.

An insider claims that Lopez feels betrayed, particularly because Ben frequently turned to Jennifer Garner for advice during their marriage, which made her feel threatened. "She has always been suspicious that there’s still something between them, and seeing them acting like this cosy, happy family again for the whole world to see has only made her even more sure she was right all along.”

She now views Garner as the "real villain," accusing her of playing a sweet role while interfering in their marriage. Meanwhile, the divorce proceedings have stalled, as both actors remain at odds over asset division.