Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner the 'real villain' of their divorce: ‘Was played for a total fool’

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 02, 2025 08:20 AM IST

A report states that Jennifer Lopez feels humiliated by Ben Affleck going back to his ex, Jennifer Garner, amid their ongoing divorce.

As Ben Affleck has been spending more quality time with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, amid his ongoing divorce from Jennifer Lopez, the latter is fuming. According to a new report by InTouch, the actor-singer has always been 'suspicious' of Ben and Jen and sees their rekindling their relationship as a betrayal. (Also read: Jennifer Garner’s family 'wants' her back with ex Ben Affleck)

Jennifer Lopez is furious at Ben Affleck spending time with Jennifer Garner.
Jennifer Lopez was threatened by Jennifer Garner

The report quotes an insider source, saying, “J. Lo felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost all of her marriage. The way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy. She has always been suspicious that there’s still something between them, and seeing them acting like this cosy, happy family again for the whole world to see has only made her even more sure she was right all along.”

After two years of marriage, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck filed for divorce in August last year. Since their very public divorce, Ben has turned to Jennifer Garner for support. The two were married from 2005-18 and have three children together. A separate report said Ben is 'just much more comfortable' spending time with Garner and their kids.

JLo feels Jennifer Garner is the ‘real villain’

However, the InTouch source claims that JLo is feeling 'humiliated' by all this. "It’s so humiliating because she feels like she was played for a total fool, like she ignored her own instincts because she wanted to believe the lies Ben told her. She’s furious with Ben, but in her view, it’s Jen that’s the real villain because she acted like this total sweetheart to Jen’s face and made a show of wanting to help when in reality she was running interference the whole time,” the source says.

Reports say that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce proceedings have stalled as the two actors cannot agree on how to divide their assets. The back-and-forth process reportedly has both the actors annoyed and fed up.

