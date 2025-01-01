Angelina Jolie ‘relieved’ after ugly divorce battle, but hopes Brad Pitt will ‘move on’ and ‘stop…'

With her divorce settlement with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie seems hopeful that he will “move on” and “stop attacking” her. Angelina Jolie's lawyer said the actress is relieved that this chapter with Pitt is over, Daily Mail reported.(AP)

Speaking to People after the resolution of a former Hollywood power couple's acrimonious court battle, a source said: “Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family.”

The insider went on to claim that Brad has effectively used his authority and privilege “to punish Angelina for leaving, to cover up his conduct at his family's expense, and and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children.”

Divorce procedure was a ‘nightmare’ for Jolie

According to a different insider who is close to Jolie, the divorce procedure was a “nightmare” for actress and her family.

Another source told the magazine, “These last eight years have been such a horrendous time for her and her family.”

Pitt, 61, and Jolie, 49, share six children, which include three adopted and three biological ones. While Maddox, Pax, and Zahara are the adopted kids, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne are their biological children.

The former couple, known as ‘Brangelina’, formally signed their divorce papers on Monday. However, their $62 million disagreement over the French château and vineyard they once jointly owned is still a major cause of contention.

Pitt claims that Jolie sold her share of the vineyard to the Stoli Group, which is well-known for producing Stolichnaya vodka, without getting his approval.

Here's what Jolie's lawyers and kids have to say

Meanwhile, James Simon, Jolie's lawyer, the actress is relieved that this chapter is over, Daily Mail reported.

Highlighting that the actress is “exhausted”, the lawyers said she has only concentrated on “finding peace and healing for their family”.

According to reports, Vivienne, Shiloh, and Zahara have removed Pitt from their last names after their parents' breakup.

Maddox and Pax are believed to be alienated from their father, however it is speculated that Knox and Vivienne still communicate with him occasionally.