Angelina Jolie can finally take fresh air as Brad Pitt is ready to ‘move on’

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have formally signed their divorce papers, ending their bitter severance legal battle that began in September 2016. According to Daily Mail, the final agreement was signed on December 30, 2024. Despite the resolution, disputes over their winery ownership persist, with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on both sides accusing each other of misconduct and damaging family relations.

Jolie’s attorney, James Simon of Hersh Mannis, told People Magazine, “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Notably, a source close to Jolie expressed hope that the resolution would allow Pitt to “move on” and “stop attacking her” and contribute positively to their family's healing.

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie ‘exhausted’ by bitter divorce battle, whereas ‘relieved’ Brad Pitt looking to get married in 2025

“Brad has successfully used his power and his privilege to cover up his conduct at his family’s expense, to punish Angelina for leaving, and even to attempt to paint her as the reason why his relationship is so challenging with the children,” the source claimed.

“Angelina hopes the finalization of their divorce will enable him to move on, stop attacking her, and instead help heal their family.”

Jolie urged Pitt to drop Miraval lawsuit for family healing

Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt rejected these accusations, alleging that Jolie has conducted “one-sided attacks for the past eight years, including a never-ending distortion of facts and projecting their own behavior onto others, causing tremendous collateral damage to those in and around the family.”

Despite the divorce being finalized, the former couple remains entangled in a separate legal dispute over Château Miraval, the French winery they co-owned. Pitt sued Jolie after she sold her half of the business for $67 million in 2021, claiming she breached an agreement to keep the ownership within the family.

ALSO READ| Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finalized their divorce after eight years

In June 2024, Jolie, through her lawyer, urged Pitt to drop the lawsuit, stating that doing so would help their family move toward healing. A source close to Jolie reiterated this sentiment in December, adding, “Until he ends the Miraval lawsuit, Angelina will continue to stand up to him.”

On the other hand, a Pitt source told People Magazine, “Brad built an extraordinary, increasingly valuable business and she chose to deliberately disregard their agreement... so she could take the money for herself and punish him.”