Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finalized their divorce after eight years

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially settled their divorce, bringing an end to an intense eight-year legal battle. Brad Pitt says he quit drinking, in therapy after split with Angelina Jolie(AFP)

The former Hollywood power couple finalized their divorce paperwork on Monday, December 30.

Jolie’s divorce lawyer, James Simon, told the Daily Mail that the Original Sin actress is relieved to have reached this milestone. “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted,” Simon stated.

“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time, she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

Pitt and Jolie's vineyard feud escalates day by day

While the divorce settlement has been finalized, the former power couple remains locked in a legal dispute over the Chateau Miraval vineyard in France. Pitt has accused Jolie of selling her stake in the winery to the Stoli Group without his consent. Daily Mail reported both Jolie and Pitt have expressed willingness to resolve the matter through mediation or take the case to a jury trial.

A source close to the situation shared that Jolie has “been trying hard to be light after a dark time.”

“She doesn’t speak ill of him publicly or privately. The kids have grown up seeing that some people have so much power and privilege that their voices don’t matter. Their pain doesn’t count.”

The source further noted their six children—Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox “have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years, but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories.”

Jolie initially filed for divorce in September 2016, just two years after the couple married following a decade-long relationship. Allegations say that the family had a scary encounter days before the filing, where Pitt was accused of being physically abusive on a private plane.

Jolie and Pitt were declared legally single in 2019. The Bullet Train star, now has been romantically involved with Los Angeles-based jewellery designer Ines de Ramon for nearly two years.