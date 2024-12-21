Angelina Jolie sparks alarming ‘bulging veins’ diet craze with recent Red Carpet looks

Angelina Jolie’s recent red carpet appearances for her Maria Callas biopic have unintentionally sparked a concerning new trend. Fans on social media have been obsessing over her skinny appearance and visible veins, swapping dangerous tips to achieve a similar look. The actress, in the middle of a chaotic divorce battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt, made multiple appearances this month to promote her new Maria Callas biopic. US actress and director Angelina Jolie attends the photocall of the movie "Without Blood" during the 42nd Torino Film Festival in Turin, on November 24, 2024. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)(AFP)

Angelina Jolie’s skinny appearance sparks alarming craze

Angelina Jolie’s stunning portrayal of Maria Callas is earning rave reviews, with fans and critics alike praising her ability to bring the legendary opera singer’s life and struggles to the screen. Since its debut on Netflix on December 11, the biopic has become a hot topic of conversation, celebrating Jolie’s talent and dedication to the role.

However, concerns about her health have started stealing the spotlight Many fans believe the stress of her ongoing, messy divorce battle with Brad Pitt may be taking its toll. Adding to the chatter, Radar Online revealed an unsettling trend among fans inspired by Jolie’s recent red-carpet appearances.

Her visibly popping veins have allegedly started a disturbing social media trend with few netizens sharing extreme dieting tips, and some admirers going as far as exchanging methods involving dehydration and starvation to mimic the look. This alarming obsession has left many questioning the dangerous lengths some will go to in the pursuit of unrealistic beauty standards.

"I love Angelina's bulging veins look. How do I get that for me?" a netizen commented on a video where the Maleficent actress is seen engaging with fans. Another user replied, "You need to strip back the body fat, work out loads, but don't hydrate much. This will bring the veins to the surface. She looks amazing!" A third added, “Vein popping is so sexy. Lose the fat to free the veins.”

While concerns are rife about the actress’ health, speculation about her weight has been a recurring theme throughout her career, with some expressing worry about a potential eating disorder. Even onlookers during the recent film event pointed out “how unhealthy she appeared,” with veins popping up on his forehead and her arms.

Angelina Jolie admits lack of 'light and life' in her

Angelina Jolie recently shared a deeply personal moment, opening up about a difficult time in her life when she felt she had "gone very dark" during her break from Hollywood. Amid reports of financial strains from her high-profile court proceedings and the demands of motherhood, her career has found new life through Maria, Pablo Larrain's biographical film, which has earned her Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Awards.

Reflecting on the challenges she overcame, she told E! News, "I went very dark for reasons I'd rather not explain, but I didn’t have a lot of light and life within me. Your light’s dim." She opened up about the emotional and practical challenges that influenced her decision to take a step back, expressing a need to be home more, which limited her ability to take on long-term projects. "The choice of what to work on and when was not a creative choice, often, the last few years, but sometimes the practical choice," she shared.

Reflecting on her return, Jolie described her role in Maria as the start of her healing process."Maria was the beginning of starting to come alive again," Jolie shared, adding, "I needed a lot of kind people around me to hold my hand."