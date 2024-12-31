Angelina Jolie ‘exhausted’ by bitter divorce battle, whereas ‘relieved’ Brad Pitt looking to get married in 2025

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have officially signed off on their bitter divorce settlement after a turbulent eight-year legal battle. The former couple was only married for two years despite sharing ten years of their life together. In 2016, the Maleficent starlet ultimately filed for divorce. Even though they’ve finally closed the messy divorce chapter, their legal clash is far from over. The warring pair is still entangled in their formal skirmish over the French winery Chateau Miraval. Famed actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement on December 30, 2024, according to People Magazine, marking a turning point in the eight-year legal saga.(CARL COURT / AFP)

Throughout these bubbling differences, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars’ family has been through a lot. From their six kids supposedly picking sides to their purported new romances and more, the ex-couple is turning the chapter before the new year commences.

Sources say Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are planning to get married

According to the Daily Mail’s sources, a “relieved” Brad Pitt is looking forward to getting married to his new flame, Ines de Ramon (32), after his divorce.

Jolie’s lawyer claims that his “exhausted” client wants to put it all behind her. Similarly, a Hollywood insider close to Team Pitt insists that the F1 actor has been equally worn out by the legal tussle In which he believes Angelina has been “dragging her feet.” However, now that Brad has moved past his previous marriage, he is again planning to expand his family with his Los Angeles-based jewellery designer girlfriend. As Pitt is struggling to maintain his ties with the six children he shares with Jolie, he and Ined “are looking to get married in the next year and Brad has settled because he wants to keep his children on side for his new marriage to go ahead.”

Pitt is not alone in wanting to expand their family, as “apparently Ines is keen to have children too and pressured him to get it all sorted out as soon as possible.”

Brad Pitt is hoping his finalised divorce will help ‘build bridges’ with his kids

Another LA insider told the outlet, “Brad will be relieved that he can finally move on and marry again.” The source maintained that the Oscar-winning star “has wanted his divorce settled long before now but he believes Angelina has been dragging her feet.”

The insider speaking on Brad’s behalf asserted that even though Angelina “will argue she has been fighting for the best deal for their family,” it “ultimately clears the path for him walking down the aisle with Ines.”

As he walks the new path, the Hollywood leading man is also hoping to “build bridges with his children” despite three of them already having dropped ‘Pitt’ from their names since their parents’ split.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon started dating around November 2022. Multiple sources have previously emphasised that they are very much interested in tying the knot.

On the other hand, Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, told the tabloid that she is “relieved this one part is over.” He added, “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted.” Simon also said, “She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focussed on finding peace and healing for their family.”